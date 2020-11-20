Horoscope Today November 20, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Aries, Sagittarius, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Scorpio, Business and pleasure seem to combine, as do home and work.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20): Serious developments in your solar chart can be connected to children or younger relatives, and the demands and responsibilities they incur. It’s not possible to say exactly what precise form these take, but in general this is the area of life you should be examining.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The future is looking somewhat strange, not to say curious. However, before you move any further there seems to be a need for stabilising the situation at home. This may mean literally carrying out repairs but it could equally refer to an urgent need to get an emotional grip on things.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your horoscope has focused increasingly on your financial situation in recent times, but this is all due to change next week. What you can do is look back and try to discover how your psychological pressures and attitudes were responsible for any financial mistakes – or successes.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Personally and emotionally, this is still a good time to swallow your pride. This is not a forecast I relish, mainly because self-effacing humility comes too easily to you. However, home is one area where you can assert yourself, given sufficient motivation.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon’s sweep through your solar chart is going to bring the curtain down on an emotional disposition and on a set of relationships which can be traced back over the past twelve months. There could be one last encore, but it’s time to move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A lifetime of exploitation is soon to be done away with, but first you may have one last service to perform. Do it now and give yourself a further four weeks to tidy away all those loose ends. If you’re making any resolutions, a useful one would be to get value for money in future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your social stars are certainly looking strong. A classic partnership between the Moon and Venus is actually a fine indication that those of you in search of love are shortly to get together with someone new. At least, you may be destined to transform a current relationship into something better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Business and pleasure seem to combine, as do home and work. This is actually a rather good moment to bring together different areas of your life, including those which have until now existed in separate bubbles. You might be surprised to discover that friends who have never met actually like each other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A fine set of planets is sending you extremely favourable influences, but they’re also in the midst of their own celestial muddle. The only advice I can offer is to accept different invitations and pursue various activities even if they do seem to contradict each other. Who knows, it could be fun!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Bearing in mind everything I’ve said and written about financial responsibility, you may still allow yourself a brief bout of extravagance. Yet your habits and desires have already moved on, and you know that you can no longer buy emotional happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have certainly been through the mill emotionally. Events that take place now and over the next few days indicate that you may put the past behind you. This doesn’t necessarily mean forgetting, but it does mean forgiving. Your generosity of spirit will be appreciated.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If you are true to your sign, then you have certainly given the lie to your reputation for laziness. If others are still getting the wrong message about you, it’s probably because they fail to understand your true commitments. I mean, there is no reason why you should throw your heart into activities which are no use to anyone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd