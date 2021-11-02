Horoscope Today, November 2, 2021: Taurus, Libra, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may soon come to the conclusion that some of your plans are a trifle unrealistic but, quite honestly, you must ask yourself whether it matters. The answer is probably not. In fact, by striving for aims beyond your capacity you will define your limits with excellent consequences for the future.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Taurean Bull now seems to have reached a point of no return at work and in activities involving public responsibilities and duties. May I offer a word of advice to all ambitious Taureans? Like a good general you must only fight battles you know you can win.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have been through some fascinating personal periods recently, yet somewhere along the line you will begin to appreciate that your real blessings in life are much more valuable and lasting than fame, fortune and adulation. Your greatest treasure is your friends, the people who have stood by you through thick and thin.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Passions run high today. Many people will be involved in direct confrontations, yet there is no reason why you should not turn tough planetary energies to your advantage. You’d do well to avoid financial speculation, and try to get other people to be clear about their intentions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Some partners and close associates still appear to be out of sorts although, if I might venture an opinion, it does seem that these people are singularly failing to make the most of their potential. Rather than listening to their moans, why don’t you try and offer them some practical encouragement?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re quite a worrier, but try taking a deep breath and counting to ten whenever your security is threatened. Your romantic stars are likely to bring intrigue, mystery and possibly an element of confusion, as well as fond memories of the past.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have some delicate choices to make. You are more than usually aware who you may trust and who must be kept in their place. Don’t let people influence your judgment over public or professional matters unless they are fully familiar with all the circumstances, otherwise you may get misleading advice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A shake-up or showdown is about to take place, mainly because Mars is setting up a great deal of friction with Pluto. However, it will no doubt be a good move to clear the air, allowing everyone to get complaints off their chests, and perhaps to see that they were mistaken.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Wipe the slate clean now and put domestic irritations to one side. You are entering a phase which may include a few downs, but is generally likely to be much more enjoyable than usual. You must try not to be so reserved, for if you don’t let people know what you’re feeling, how can they ever understand you?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you could ever find the balance between your personal interests and those of your friends and associates, you’d be a happy person. At least you should now be able to achieve a better balance with lovers, spouses and anyone with whom you’re intimately involved.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A celestial adventure is beginning, though you may require something of a kick-start to push you into action. Keep an eagle eye open for storm clouds at work. For some reason certain people in authority seem to be in a singularly bad mood.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Today’s planetary alignment brings out a side of your character that is deep, intense and brooding. You may channel your energies in a positive direction and be aware of the importance of your spiritual values. Give the highest priority to the truth.