Horoscope Today November 2, 2020: Cancer, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The fact that the Moon is in such a friendly relationship to your sign should surely help you give yourself a leg up today. Don’t depend on others to carry out your requests, but don’t subordinate yourself to their wishes, either. And don’t be complacent!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I’d like to take a quick look at a long-term cycle and point out that Mars, a most impetuous planet, is making this rather an extravagant time. If your costs haven’t escalated already, they soon will! Your job is to make sure that it’s all worth it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Let’s check out Mercury, the planet responsible for your chatty ways. Right now you are being urged to do something practical with your ideas and, if you don’t take that important step towards a new activity soon, you could become rather frustrated or resentful.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

I often think that yours is one of the most perfect signs of the zodiac, but so often your life seems to be full of struggles. Yet, looking at the long-term, it is now a simple matter to forecast increased prosperity and comfort – but only if you dodge the next few days’ worth of emotional flying bombs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The weekly trend shows that you should now begin to bring financial plans to a conclusion. If you’ve been dreaming about a particular investment or bargain but have made no positive moves, get on with it. But more than that, you’re heading for a fresh start in whatever area you choose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus and Mercury are still closely related, encouraging everything that is most sociable and charming in your character. However, it now seems that unless you take the initiative, one possibility, perhaps a promised partnership, may slip from your grasp.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is now a special time of year. I cannot promise that the next four weeks will be easy but, even in small ways, they will be significant. In fact, in a strange sense, the more obstacles you meet, the greater your chances for success. The acorns which fall now will, as the saying goes, grow into mighty oaks as the years go by.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Strangely enough, contradictory planetary influences often make for the most productive periods. The fact that you are entering a secretive period, while still going through a sociable phase, is therefore likely to lead to some highly intriguing encounters over the next two or three weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Professional arrangements still seem to dominate the outlook. If you’ve been having one or two sleepless nights, something is definitely wrong. The underlying trend for all worldly ambitions is actually profoundly favourable. You just have to get through the next few days with your dreams and plans intact!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As from now you are entering an ambitious phase that will see professional types redoubling their efforts to get on and get ahead. There seems to be a chance coming up soon to play some sort of diplomatic role in your community. Just how and when is up to you and your sense of timing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You must soon be the lucky recipient of a windfall, although I don’t think you’re going to be showered by cash from heaven. It might be that money is not involved, but that you’ll be swamped with affection. The source of the upcoming generosity should be someone who is well-known to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon elevates your thoughts today. It would be very nice if you could take some time off to be a vague, dreamy sensitive Piscean and avoid the traps set by those who wish to lure you into a dull and unsatisfying routine. Plus, if I were you, I’d steer clear of people who have nothing to do but cause trouble.

