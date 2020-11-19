Horoscope Today November 19, 2020: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Time marches on and the Moon edges its way around your chart, helping you wrap up a number of outstanding issues. By the way, if you are worried that the past is taking up more of your time than the present, relax – it’s all part of the current pressure to catch up with yourself!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Don’t make too much of a song and dance at home, and keep your head if family relationships are still in a state of flux. This is no time to start utterly untried and experimental new ventures. Instead you should be making rapid moves to clear up loose ends.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Today’s unforeseen events could be expensive, at least more costly than you thought. Rather than resisting the trend of the stars, why not go with the flow, get out your savings and have yourself a little treat? Lay your feelings on the line and try to get someone close to give you an answer.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Everything that happens over the next forty-eight hours will edge you decisively into the future. You may not believe it, but this also goes for developments which might be initially disappointing. A course of action which is derailed now would probably not have succeeded in any case.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Anyone who still believes that you are too nice to create a stir had better think again. However, just in case you become complacent, let me point out that you need to secure as much support as possible for your plans. You might even be able to turn a rival into an ally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: A certain amount of friction is inevitable, and could even be helpful, and the main point of contention seems to be financial. You had probably better realise now that the future is uncertain and that you therefore have opportunities to better yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Mars is sailing happily through your chart, but the results may make you squirm. Over the next month you are liable to be in the situation where you unintentionally offend people and then have to spend a great deal of time apologising. Always remember – it could be worse!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Foreign and overseas factors seem to be strong. At the very least, a long-distance invitation is looming. Perhaps there’s room ahead for a break, or perhaps it’s time to brush up on a language. Family members who are far away should be contacted soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: This is certain to be a day of financial intrigue. There are bargains to be had, for sure, but what is really and truly important is a monetary partnership. Working matters impinge on your consciousness, perhaps because you’re about to remember something which you ought to have done, but didn’t.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Let others make the first move and don’t try to force what can only be a delicate matter. If you wait for partners to show their hands, then you’ll have a clear idea of what you must do next. But these are sensitive times, and subtle decisions are called for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: There are so many thought-provoking aspects at the moment that you could be turning into quite a philosopher. Partners should appreciate your wisdom, and you should enjoy their wit. A romantic connection should soon be restored, by the way, though perhaps not as expected.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Exciting developments are imminent socially. In fact, a romantic or emotional partnership that got off to a hesitant start will soon be brought back to life, much to your relief. Don’t be lured into extravagant promises, at least not until you’ve seen the lie of the land.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.