Horoscope Today November 17, 2020: Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today November 17, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It’s better by far to face the fact that you may have been misled. Once you have worked out who has done what and why, you will be able to do something about it. Do give relations the benefit of the doubt, by the way. You never know — you might even receive an apology.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You should be aware that when the planetary brakes are applied, it could be for very good reasons. It may well prevent you from making hasty decisions now, especially as far as work is concerned, including partners’ work. Press ahead at home and do whatever pleases you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The road you’re on is a long one, and there really is no knowing how far you can travel and what you will encounter on the way. The one splendid indication in your chart, though, connects love with short journeys. Travel in the pursuit of your heart’s desire, perhaps?

Agusta Westland Deal | Statement of key accused mentions Kamal Nath’s son, Khurshid, Patel, web of offshore firms

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The time has come to build bridges and re-establish links with those who have made life difficult. You may be seized with new energy at home, not to mention fresh enthusiasm for making constructive improvements and alterations. As you know, a positive attitude breeds success.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There are always balancing factors in any situation. What is hopeful from the long-term point of view now is that even if you have squandered an opportunity, sooner or later someone else will make it up for you. You can get the ball rolling, so don’t hang around.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Get up to date at work. Professional ambitions are one thing, but you should also pursue any worthwhile aims and goals which will enhance your general standing in the community. Just watch out for a spot of cosmic friction around mid-morning, or mid—afternoon.

Read | Karunanidhi’s elder son Alagiri likely to form a political outfit, join BJP-led alliance

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Don’t force others to divulge what they are not at liberty to reveal. You’d probably do best to let them have their say in their own good time. There is a lot to be said for taking expert advice, perhaps even concerning a legal affair. Money matters are now set to improve.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

All the painful lessons of the past will now prove to have been worth it. Certain emotional stresses and strains will eventually ease as the Moon passes from a dry and dusty part of your chart to a soft and sensitive one. The results should be to your liking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

You may consider what is best for all in the long run and, in so doing, discover that principles are more important than people. Loyalty to friends or associates who do not deserve it may not help the situation. The alternative is to offer honest and constructive criticism.

Also Read | BJP’s challenge: Wider RJD base, Left revival, its own new faces

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It’s a positive moment, so grasp the initiative. What takes place today may make it clear that you should be on the move. However, only when current problems have been dealt with will associates stop pressurising you. You’ve got to get your act together first, though.

Having decided to alter your life so that someone close doesn’t feel neglected, there is now no way back. As you will soon come to realise, promises cannot be made and unmade on a whim. Actually, what this period is really about is combining responsibility to others with your own freedom of movement.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The time is fast approaching when you must force others to honour their commitments and pay their emotional dues. All entrepreneurs should be pleased to hear that they are now in an aggressive financial phase. If you negotiate long and hard then you might strike an excellent deal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd