Horoscope Today, November 16, 2021: Libra, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

I am not saying it has been easy for you over the past few weeks. But then neither has everything been as difficult as you may imagine. To an extent, you have been responsible for certain failures and it’s therefore necessary that you understand your real motives.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Do please pay attention to family developments, even if you have other plans. Sometime over the next forty-eight hours somebody close, more likely a partner than a child, is going to be unexpectedly difficult and you will have to know how to respond for the best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s planetary movements suggest a lively, restless atmosphere. Don’t forget one facet of your intellectual make-up that other people often overlook, namely your creative ability to string fascinating ideas together in a way that lesser mortals often miss.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Although you’re still concerned by the state of an old friendship, financial affairs look increasingly important. Your plans will be dominated by what you can afford. Even intimate personal relationships will be affected by your degree of debt or solvency.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Buoyant planetary influences set you up for the rest of the week. You’ll be in control at home, so now is the time to put a few people straight about a number of vital domestic issues. Partners are full of bright ideas, but that doesn’t mean that they’re right. You can compromise over the details, but not the principle.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The week’s stars are generally auspicious but there is a real possibility at the moment of saying more than is necessary. Look carefully at what each situation warrants and try to respond as you think fit. The best thing you can do now is give someone else the benefit of the doubt.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There can be few Librans who are not overdrawn or have time to make up for, after last week’s intriguing lunar alignments. Do not be concerned if the position is still highly unsatisfactory. At least difficult circumstances will ease within the next fortnight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury, planet of communication, is maintaining its challenging position all week. There are times when you feel as if you’re being pushed against your will. Therefore, if at all possible, please refrain from signing on the dotted line or otherwise finalising arrangements until next week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’re feeling withdrawn or introverted, the cause may lie somewhere at work, or in another random or routine commitment. By this I mean that professional stresses and strains may make you rather fed up and inclined to change direction – and go your own way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Recent events will have almost certainly clarified your professional intentions. However, it may not be until the week is out that you have the chance to make the desired moves. Family spending will prove beneficial, and you may manage to make a small profit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may have lost the battle but you will go on to win the war. To extend the military metaphor, you must now re-group your forces and wait until the moment returns when it is safe to strike. There is, by the way, a danger that your relationships will be affected when your fantasies overwhelm the facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mars, planet of energy, is enabling you to shine by increasing your general energy level. Take a colourful approach to work and mundane tasks and you’ll be surprised how enjoyable your routine can be. What you also have to do, though, is decide whether you’re prepared to make a close relationship work.