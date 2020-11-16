Horoscope Today November 16, 2020: Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: This is one of those precious times when you can extract promises, guarantees and offers of financial assistance. If speculation is your game, you’ll be on top form just as soon as you’ve figured out the facts. An emotional gamble may also pay off – but only if you’ve calculated the odds!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Today’s sparkling Mercury-Venus partnership is an excellent indication of financial success, and indeed of correct decisions in every field. You are especially favoured if large domestic expenditure is underway. If you’re in the housing market, have hope in your heart.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Your first step in the right direction is to square awkward issues with loved ones. If you wish to declare your desires, or tell someone how you feel about them, there is no time so good as the present. Once in a while, you are able to soar to poetic heights. Find the right words – and do it!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: What else can be said except that you are a financial genius? Before you go wild though, this wonderful state of affairs only holds true for a short while, so do your best to pick up whatever bargains you can today. But it could be emotional gains you’re looking at, rather than financial.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Teamwork seems to be very important, but then isn’t it always? But this time I am talking about genuine co-operation, in which you really do sit down and find out what other people want, and then do your best to fit in! Your role could be to open your more stuffy friends’ eyes to new options.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Your secret fantasy life has been growing ever stronger, which is probably a very good thing indeed. You see, today’s strange imaginings will become tomorrow’s reality, so dream on. Also, accept any responsibility at work very willingly. It might seem like a burden now, but could bring hidden bounties.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Now you should be able to enjoy the company of people who once seemed to be so remote or unapproachable. Also, when looking at family connections, it seems to be long-distance links which are most important. In fact, this could be a time to build bridges.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: There is one last minor fracas waiting at work, or in some public area, but not just yet. I’m telling you this now so that you can continue to maintain your position and take elementary precautions as far as certain people are concerned. If you avert a problem, then your reputation will shoot up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Something that occurred towards the end of last week should have made it blatantly apparent that someone has been wasting your time. Don’t blame them, though, for the fault lies elsewhere. What I really mean by that is that people who get it wrong may have been caught out by changing circumstances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: The Sun is a neutral sort of a star, symbolically speaking, but is now making a helpful aspect to Uranus, a difficult planet. The inescapable conclusion is that you can now transform a problem into a great boon. But do you have the required concentration? I hope so!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: It is time to buy chocolates, send flowers and write love letters. In other words, the moment has come for totally traditional declarations of your feelings. When dealing with money, concentrate on giving rather than spending. Don’t worry – you should get it back, probably in kind.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Nothing will be finalised until the end of the month, but there’s no reason why delay should be a problem. Actually, it could work to your advantage to get certain responsibilities and chores out of the way before returning to the fray and completing your goals.

