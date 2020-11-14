Horoscope Today November 14, 2020: Sagittarius, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

What today has in store for you,

ARIES (Mar 12 – Apr. 20)

Long journeys and spiritual adventures are favoured. Plus, if you are setting out to tackle legal questions or concerned with higher education in any shape or form, you should do well. You will benefit from the Moon’s helpful location, whatever your precise circumstances.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may look back over the past week and consider that you have really done rather well, all things considered. An absence of stressful planetary aspects today and tomorrow gives you some space to rest. In fact, you can benefit from a wonderfully romantic relationship between Venus and Neptune.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The signs are that warring factions have now settled their differences. If peace has broken out, you will be able to take advantage of the fact that this is an optimum time for holidays, adventures and long-distance journeys. Hopefully, you are free to exploit such opportunities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You could be in for a working weekend. Not, perhaps, in the formal sense of carrying out paid employment, more in that you’ll be pursuing chores that are leading towards some important long-term goal. It’s not just a matter of doing what you want, either, but of helping other people with their plans.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The emphasis is still very much on what can only be described as partnership or joint interests. You have a very great deal indeed to gain from a number of new associations and personal connections. But it may be next week before you can really see the full picture.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Sun and Mercury are still helping you clear up a number of personal uncertainties. You may let others make the first move and don’t try to force intensely personal issues. ‘Go with the flow’ as the modern mystics say, and see what happens. You never know – you may have your eyes opened!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If money appears to be in short supply the reason may lie in recent mismanagement, but the underlying causes seem to stretch way back to the distant past and a host of attitudes to finances that were unfortunately foisted upon you. You’ll soon have a chance to make your own way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It seems that loved ones are now ready to move forward but you occupy an important role in their affairs and must be ready to confer your approval, support and blessing. As far as your own affairs are concerned, make money matters your priority. Perhaps you actually need to make more money!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon cruises into a highly promising position. Thus, by the time you wake up, the vague traumas of recent days should be a thing of the past and you’ll be free to enjoy the weekend in peace. You could even pick up a bargain or make an unexpected profit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may have difficulty making sense of the world today. Perhaps the odd things that people say will seem to lack meaning – or the facts will be at variance with what you had come to expect. But that’s often the case at this point in the lunar cycle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your planetary ruler, Saturn, has benefited from a long series of harmonious aspects, which means that you should be in a relatively strong and secure position. At any rate, circumstances are on your side, mainly because you can stick to your guns.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

At the moment, you are restricted by old ties and obligations, but don’t over-dramatise things. You are a master of disguise, able to change your manner and appearance, and it is a simple enough matter for you to slip out of trouble. One minute you’re here, the next you’re miles away!

