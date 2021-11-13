Horoscope Today, November 13, 2021: Leo, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Somewhat challenging planetary patterns relate to life’s pleasures in curious ways. The celestial advice is therefore to set out to indulge yourself with determination and discipline! Cultural and high-brow outings will provide excellent stimulation.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There still seems to be too much uncertainty about personal decisions and choices. There really is no point in trying to get others to sign on the dotted line just yet. There is plenty of time before final arrangements must be reached, so wait and see what happens next week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you have your wits about you, and you certainly should, nobody will be able to get the better of you or pull the wool over your eyes. You may be angry one minute, the very essence of charm the next. If other people are confused, it’s because they can’t keep up with you!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Partners or close companions are certainly not as cold or hostile as they sometimes seem. Your best policy is to stop worrying about other people and look after your own affairs. Once you have sorted out your top priorities and principles then you will be able to extend proper help to those in need.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you ever dreamt of living overseas or far from home, now could be the perfect moment to investigate the available options. Also, do make sure that any travel plans are sufficiently adventurous to satisfy your bold and confident spirit. Also, be sure to listen to an older relation’s words of wisdom.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re entitled to feel annoyed, but your behaviour should be carefully considered. You are torn between making a public song and dance on the one hand, and keeping yourself to yourself on the other. Perhaps you should wear your mystical or spiritual convictions on your sleeve.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your best option is to take expert or legal advice before you go any further. Your social optimism should be boundless, but you may be so carried away that you double-book yourself or otherwise take on too many commitments. Catch up with old friends – someone is waiting to hear from you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Contentment, it is said, comes from total immersion in worthwhile activities. This should be a busy day, one to take on more responsibilities. You may stretch yourself to the limit, for the more you accomplish now, the more time you will have to relax and enjoy yourself over the coming days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The winds of change are blowing through your relationships. The whole point about the current situation is that you must learn to listen. You must also try to understand other people’s feelings and points of view without being unnecessarily judgmental.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Some of the strongest regions in your chart concern home, work and money. The problem is how best to integrate all these different areas. One interpretation suggests that if you work harder, you’ll be able to pay for an improvement at home sooner than you thought.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s an ideal day for short excursions and meetings, and pleasant agreements could be concluded. Insist that everyone conforms to your ideas as to what is practical and possible, and they all will prosper. However, whether they agree with you is another matter!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You know what it is like to be caught off guard, and if someone takes advantage today, it could be over a matter of money. That said, this is a superb time for improvements in family relationships and a step up in your living conditions. Start by fixing everything that’s in need of repair.