Horoscope Today November 13, 2020: Sagittarius, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

What today has in store for you

ARIES (Mar 12 – Apr. 20)

Relatively serious decisions should be considered, but not necessarily taken. You are right in seeing this as a time for meditation on the issues rather than definite concrete action. Your circumstances are changing, and you may want to wait until things have settled down.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Think very carefully about your long-term hopes and wishes, and make sound and sensible plans to get what you want. It’s a day to listen to advice, read instructions, and generally pay heed to people who know what they’re talking about. They, in their turn, may find that your ideas are a lot more creative than they realised.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s lunar patterns offer you all the chances you need to deal with routine chores and tasks. This may sound rather dull, but get as much as you can under your belt today and you’ll thank your good sense at the weekend. By the way, if you want to slip out of an obligation, next week could give you the chance.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mercury’s relationship with Venus favours sensible people doing sensible things in sensible ways. It also enables you to do the practical work necessary to get your dreams off the drawing board. First of all, though, you’ll have to pay the costs, and these could be greater than expected.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you enjoy intrigue and behind-the-scenes manipulation, as we all do to some degree or another, you may do your best now. There is much that you can do to help other people without them knowing about it. I’m sure you’ll get your thanks in a few days’ time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have refused to buckle under the strain, and all credit to you for your resolve and resilience. Personally, and professionally, the world is your oyster, so you may approach the immediate future with great confidence. If you still have any doubts, consult the experts one last time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your stars are generally optimistic and advantageous, so if you are anxious to get off the treadmill at work, now would seem to be a good time to do it. Find ways to lighten up! Over the next few days, you will be free to question your professional priorities – with positive results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are much too sensible to blame the stars for anything that goes wrong. Yet now that the Moon is gracing you with its benevolent rays you must realise that the celestial configuration shares some responsibility for your major achievements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s definitely an undercurrent in the air today. You’re never happy when emotions get intense and feelings run high, and that is just what is likely to happen. You’ll probably be left in the dark regarding a number of significant questions – just for now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your financial affairs certainly look set to prosper. Bear in mind the following general principles: luxuries are better buys than necessities and pleasure will be more profitable than pain. In love, it’s time to mend fences and heal a rift. Be generous in victory!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Anyone who tells you that you’re incompetent, inefficient and irresponsible is likely to be sent away with a flea in their ear. And quite right, too. Why should people pick on you just because you have your own way of doing things? There’s one answer: none!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Idealistic regions of your chart are strong, which means that travel plans, new projects, adventures and anything which will generally express your inner spirit and enhance your public reputation are heartily to be encouraged. With a little more support there is nothing you can’t achieve.

