Horoscope today, November 13, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer — check your astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Today, as on most days, there is a huge variety of planetary alignments. So how do we decide what are most important, and what are less so? The rules were worked out around two thousand years ago and are quite simple once you grasp them. The question, though, is not what the stars say, but what we do!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mars, your fiery ruling planet, is still forming a powerful relationship with Jupiter, lord of wisdom. We may suspect, then, that all your actions will lie perfectly in harmony with your beliefs, and are all the more successful for being so. That’s the good news!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your charitable instincts will be at their strongest and, in return, you may be the fortunate recipient of financial aid or other material support. You should experience tangible gains by the end of the week. Relationships with children should improve, but only if your high standards are flexible.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a day for hope and optimism, and you may receive welcome relief from the stress and strain of recent days. As a thinking, intelligent person, it’s your responsibility to bring rivals together, enabling them to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In the absence of what you consider to be a genuine partnership, you may continue to work away by yourself, doing what you consider to be necessary for now. Patience is a virtue at the moment, especially if you’ve got a problem with people in authority.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

What a day! This is definitely the moment to climb Mount Everest, metaphorically speaking, of course! Further education beckons and, even those of you who have no intention of becoming students, should be searching for a personal path to massive self-improvement.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 25)

You’re approaching one of those rare times of year when your solar chart is relatively immune to stressful planetary influences. Why don’t you seize the opportunity to lay the foundations for future achievements? In love, there’s one problem; you may want more affection than anyone can possibly give.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you’re looking for a way out of a financial mire, investigate the possibilities of either legal assistance or help which may arrive from a friend overseas. The answer, though, will not be clear for a few weeks yet. But then the wait will be worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Keep your mind on important matters and try to play down current emotional upsets. Too much time in the past has been spent indulging your own feelings for no good purpose. It’s time to re-join the real world and assert your rightful place as one of the top people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Saturn, the most sober of all planets, stresses business matters. The sooner you rearrange your priorities and attempt to conserve your resources rather than wasting them, the better. You’ll be contemplating learning a creative skill within about three months.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’ll have to make an early start if you want to make the most of the Moon’s constructive alignments. Late risers will find that partners and rivals could have the advantage for the rest of the day. There could be a mystery around today, perhaps involving lost information or instructions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are entitled to feel that other people have been inconsiderate at work, yet that’s no reason to do to others what they have done to you. Practice some of that noble Aquarian idealism, and impress partners with your vision of the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The financial possibilities are extraordinary, even though plans for domestic improvements may still be stalled. Pick your moment carefully and only move when you know you can win. Spare as much time as is needed for romantic adventures — in the biggest sense of the word.