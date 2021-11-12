Horoscope Today, November 12, 2021: Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

Life is full of surprises, but it all depends on how you deal with them. Sometimes you can be too brash and insensitive. However, over the next few weeks you can probably get away with being outspoken and even argumentative. Don’t forget to follow your own advice!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Mercury has now withdrawn from its one relationship with your sign, only to replace it with another, so a great deal of what has been said in haste or anger may now be considered no more than water under the bridge. There’s no use in dwelling on the past.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Venus, a planet with a critical and benevolent role in your affairs, is now coming to your aid, which means that, personally and professionally, you have too much going for you to be sidetracked by people who don’t understand you. You might even end up making a profit.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

An emotional tie or attachment may now be reconsidered. The point is that important planetary pressures have been lifted, which means that you may take a fresh look at all current relationships. If anything seems to be bothering you, it’s that a partner’s sincerity is open to doubt. Give them time to explain themselves.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Just to look at the minus points in what is otherwise a very positive situation, I am concerned that you might become too selfish and demanding emotionally. This will not serve your cause, so watch it! You’d do better to start by asking partners what they want.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Those of you chasing professional success should feel confident that, even if applications don’t succeed, they all represent vital steps on the path, or rungs on the ladder, if you prefer. You’ll be keeping your romantic secrets, perhaps because you sense that someone is not ready to hear what you have to say.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s time to give a special message to all you artistic and creative types, whatever your particular forte: this is no time for wild self-expression, but rather for practical skills and traditional disciplines. You’ll never make a dream come true unless you work at it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

What other people often fail to realise is that you can be extremely good at building up a shrewd grasp of the facts, a quality which means that you are about to experience certain very important advantages in the financial arena. Stick to your guns.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

An entire group of planets is now encouraging you to go forth and multiply, metaphorically speaking of course! Spread yourself as widely as possible and let the whole world share in your hope and faith in the future. Traditional values will sustain your vision of a better world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

When it comes to long-term finances, timing is of the essence. Do not be tempted to follow get-rich-quick schemes. The lure of instant winnings may be nothing more than an illusion, so be patient. When a loved one comes to you with a spending plan, tell them to think again!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

To those who know you, you are often an exciting person to be around, encouraging change in all things, even though your actions are often very helpful and positive. However, it may now be your turn to stick to the past and hang on to what you know best.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Much depends on how you handle discussions with people at home. If something seems to be unsaid, be the first to bring it into the open. Powerful planetary relationships will help you accomplish most practical tasks, perhaps because they give you the determination to win through.