Horoscope Today November 12, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today November 10, 2020: The Moon's position today is not considered a classically advantageous one for Taureans, yet it could encourage you to put more effort into a close relationship.

ARIES (Mar 12 – Apr. 20)

One serious piece of advice at the moment is to take careful note of all your dreams. Believe it or not, you may actually learn something about your worldly responsibilities and practical cares. You could also double-book yourself socially – which could prove embarrassing!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Like it or not, you must pay much closer attention to partners’ needs and wishes today. Ignore this advice and you may find yourself on the receiving end of some pretty sharp criticism over the next forty-eight hours. After all, some people see this as a time for plain speaking.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Pursue your worldly ambitions with care and attention. Also, be aware that even though you’re normally addicted to the facts, your hopes and dreams are dominated by a more imaginative sense of life’s many possibilities than is usual. Time to broaden your horizons? I think so!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon is bound to reinforce your sense that life is a series of romantic possibilities to be followed and enjoyed. Extend your good feelings to lovers, children and younger relatives in general. And, if there has been any bad feeling, be the first to kiss and make-up.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

By all means continue to play the waiting game. Time is on your side and if you hold on now, then partners and professional associates will eventually come round to your distinctive way of thinking. The coming Sun-Moon alignment will make your future path clear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Even though you may feel that others are still being slightly inconsiderate, irresponsible or unprofessional, this is honestly only to be expected. Partly the blame must fall on your own exacting standards. But you must also realise that other people didn’t perform as well as they might have done, either.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are not one to lose heart and give up the struggle unless it becomes abundantly clear that you are wasting your time. The only mistake you have made was to imagine that associates were more efficient than they really are. At this stage in the lunar cycle, anything is possible!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You often seem to do quite well at this time of year. Both romantic and family matters are thriving under the influence of helpful planets, and any slips may be the result of your own errors – or of various unexpected developments. And who can blame you for that?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

This is certainly a phase for travel. The root cause of current restless feelings involves your profound quest for the truth. Such deep considerations aside, the very least you can do is indulge your curiosity about new people, distant places and different cultures.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is a lot to be said for allowing things to cool down. Deal with those responsibilities you have already taken on, but generally try to minimise any commitments that are lurking on the horizon. And don’t firm up financial agreements until you are certain.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A series of rather pleasant planetary aspects over the next few days should allow you to turn on the charm. If you have hard or unflattering things to say, you will deliver them in the sweetest way possible. But, then, that is you all over! You can persuade almost anyone to do almost anything!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You appear to be in something of a cleft stick. After managing some financial transactions with great dexterity, you now seem to have lost your touch. The reason may be that you’re not taking the right advice. Perhaps the experts aren’t up to scratch!

