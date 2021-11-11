Horoscope Today, November 11, 2021: Libra, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As from today, children will be an increasingly important element in your life. You may take this literally or follow a metaphorical path and understand that it is time to liberate what psychologists call ‘the inner child’, the part of you which never grew up, becoming more joyful and spontaneous in the process.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Circumstances beyond your control may be compelling you into family arrangements which are not of your choosing. If you find current developments unwelcome it would be very useful to check out any little way in which you have yourself contributed to the situation.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Life is moving on day by day and week by week, and you will soon need to be an expert on everything. The more you know, the better off you’ll be, so you’ll have to keep the facts at your fingertips. You’ll also need to understand the inner meaning of today’s events!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You needn’t expect to have your usual amount of drive and determination over the next few weeks. It seems increasingly obvious that you are heading for a period which is ideal for rest, reflection and recuperation. Your zest for life is soon to increase, so enjoy it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It is difficult not to be totally awestruck by the truly splendid pattern which is now building up in your sign. The good news is that there is more to come, but when you are showered with opportunities, as you will soon be, you must learn to discriminate between what is worthwhile and what is not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Astrological tradition has it that you are deeply concerned with the movement and subtle phases of Mercury. According to this planet, your mood is now to become more analytical and communicative, which should do you a power of good. Look after yourself – you deserve only the best!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Children and younger relatives need a firm hand. The stars indicate a need for authority, yet in my opinion they are a mite too inflexible. You may therefore wish to be absolutely firm as regards your principles, but judge each situation on its merits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Financial affairs will soon require more thought. Among other things, this means that you must talk to partners about your spending plans. Tell them what you’re doing and they’ll almost certainly go along with you. Your romantic hopes are rising, by the way, but they may be too high to be met.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The romantic situation is looking positively rosy, although it does seem that, if one arrangement is to be confirmed, there must be a break in another. You can at least maintain an atmosphere of goodwill and cooperation with a particular person, even if your spirit has moved on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you take on too many new engagements or projects, you may let yourself in for a number of false starts. It could be far better to stick with what you know and concentrate on building up your future security. Then, you’ll be able to launch an adventurous initiative from a firm base.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your daily transits indicate the need to complete shopping and financial exercises first, and then discuss the relevant issues and consequences. Do yourself a favour and look for ways to make life more enjoyable. And don’t be annoyed by unreliable partners or colleagues. They may not be able to help it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You must now convey your true feelings. It may be that you will do well if you concentrate on making the right impression, but if you are to convince family members, you must have a healthy grasp of the facts. It’s no use relying on them to agree with you, just because you’re you!