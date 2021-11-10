Horoscope Today, November 10, 2021: Libra, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If others seem to want a greater degree of license and freedom, you deserve it as well. The only complication concerns your relationships with children, and you are still unsure where to draw the line. The best approach is to be firm but sympathetic and compassionate, but you probably know that, anyway!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You don’t usually let the world see just how astute you can be. Yet recently you’ve come out with some very strange ideas which all of us can learn from. You are now ready to start dictating the pace at home. Begin by clearing up all muddles, misunderstandings and mess left over from the past.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Professional influences remain strong and helpful, so you may, if you wish, allow work to take care of itself. It looks as if much of what happens over the coming two months will be based around endless meetings, interviews or conferences. Get your story ready.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have endured partnership conflicts, restlessness and estrangements, but this is all part of the crazy dialogue with your sign, set up by the celestial awkward squad – Uranus, Neptune and Pluto. If you wish, you may now put emotional complications to one side.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Pull out all the stops and spend whatever is necessary to pay for your dreams. It doesn’t matter whether you have one pound or dollar or a million, or whether you have any cash at all – in any currency! What’s important is that you allow yourself a morale-boosting treat.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Planetary activity over the next few days allows you to wallow in a bout of sentiment and romance. Also, you’d do well to devote a great deal of attention to establishing just what makes other people tick. Once you’ve found out, then you’ll be able to give them what they want.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re facing the old dilemma – whether to compromise, or not! If you decide to insist that you get your own way socially, you must show other people that you have just cause. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, you’ll soon be found out. This is no time to bluff!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is an increasing tendency towards silly accidents, a fact I point out solely so that you can take more care when handling priceless people or possessions. It’s all down to carelessness, so the remedy is simple: watch out! And keep an eye open for an employer who is now on the warpath.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Business and pleasure can merge in mysterious ways. Complete all purchases of luxury items or investments in the arts or any other frivolous area. By the same token, agreements and arrangements affecting your working conditions must be finalised.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a fair enough day for making applications, attending interviews and handling discussions, and you can do well if you’re selling ideas. On the romantic front, certain emotional complications should by now have died down or have come to seem strangely irrelevant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are so many awkward alignments in your horoscope that some of you may be feeling a little bewildered and hard done-by. Perhaps it’s time to remind you that according to every tenet of your birth sign, you thrive on a challenge! In fact, there’s nothing worse than having nothing to do!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The world should generally be moving in your direction, today. This doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to get your own way; neither should it, for the universe has other ideas. It does show however, that you will be well fitted to cope with whatever life throws at you.