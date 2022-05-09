Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

This week’s sporty relationship between Venus and Mars encourages unusual outings and strange encounters. It’s good to pursue entertainments which are out-of-the-ordinary, perhaps because life has become a little too predictable. That, at least, is the mood of the day. Within that pattern each one of us will make our own responses and take our own choices.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s no need to remind you just how necessary it is to guarantee that other people are happy with your progress. Right now you need some reassurance that family members are content with your plans, especially if an upheaval is in the pipeline.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your daily schedule over the next few weeks will be profoundly affected by the fact that you’re entering a new and distinctly serious phase of your life. Like anyone else, you need the chance to lead a more orderly routine. But the next couple of weeks will give you the opportunity to find out if that’s really what you want.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Venus, the planetary ruler of partnerships, is still encouraging you to tell others how you really feel, but it is up to you to take their wishes into account much more than in the past. You’ll also soon have a welcome chance to settle an outstanding dispute.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Even delays, difficulties and obstructions will have their place in the scheme of things over the coming period. Your skills, experience and confidence will all benefit as a result of coping with challenging circumstances. That suggests that you’ll turn difficulties to your advantage.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The time for making important decisions is fast running out. There’s no need to panic just yet, but you should gather whatever additional information is necessary to make the best choices. Yet again, your greatest asset is your irresistible charm.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although as a Virgo you thrive on love and affection, there’s something in you that resists being the centre of attention for too long. As a result you may find current emotional opportunities slightly hard to handle. And that’s why you might be tempted to cut yourself off from a number of contacts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must be aware by now of strong undercurrents in your family life, or at least of the possibility that certain people have big plans for your future. Don’t worry if there are delays now, as the end of the week will bring swift solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A build-up of planets in lively regions of your chart indicates that you’ve every reason to celebrate. This is traditionally a time when you show off all your natural skills and advantages to their best. A word for those of you pursuing professional ambitions: make the most of all social offerings and openings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re bound to feel a little more secretive, especially as friends will be pestering you over matters which are really none of their business. You’ll be on safe ground just as long as you are discreet when necessary. Also, how about occupying the moral high ground?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It would be a gross understatement to say that as far as several of your major ambitions are concerned, this is a make-or-break period of your life. Press ahead with all the determination for which you are renowned – and set your sights on victory at the end of the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your personal, emotional and romantic trends are looking decidedly lively. But the last thing you should be doing right now is ignoring the vital necessity of hard work if you want to advance in your career. If you’re on the brink of a major breakthrough, one last push may be needed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Not for the first time the planets have taken up a configuration which holds out superb possibilities as far as all your long-range goals are concerned. Try to plan as far ahead as possible. Everything depends on your ability to combine a grasp of detail with a grand, sweeping vision of the future.