Horoscope Today, May 9, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is a sense in which your horoscope is looking a mite repetitive, which means that you may feel as if you are still facing the same old issues. The way to boost your morale today is to splash out extra cash, perhaps allowing yourself a little extravagance.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is still a great deal going on that’s related to the lower recesses of your chart, which suggests that while on the one hand home and family relationships are still vitally important, it is your own individual needs which must take first place.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The chance of arguments at home is very small but, for some of you, no less real for that. This is why a diplomatic approach might be necessary, even when you are apparently sure of your ground. You see, however certain you are, there will always be information that hasn’t come your way.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is rather convenient that your chart favours short trips and excursions, sometimes with a serious purpose but almost invariably with an enjoyable outcome. The central theme seems to be the need to stay close to your home base, and doing your best by family members.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is a great deal to be said for putting the brakes on. I don’t think you will be compelled to slow down or stop a particular course of action, but a brief pause for thought might reveal some interesting side-effects of recent emotional endeavours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may be right not to trust someone else. It’s not that they are unreliable or about to let you down, just that the lines of communication are not smooth. You may enjoy joint activities and shared feelings, but don’t feel obliged to explain yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A simple reading of your chart indicates that a businesslike day favours shopping trips and bargains. On the deeper level, if you have any doubts about a particular relationship, bring them into the open and you may see that there’s nothing to worry about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s a real chance of an emotional squall, but it passes quickly and is easy to avoid with just a little goodwill. The converse is that it’s a day when you may sail a smooth course, accomplishing much and risking little, just as long as you watch out for others’ interests.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

What on earth have you got to be so secretive about? Perhaps nothing! The simple fact is that while the Moon is in a deep and emotional region, you feel the urge to keep certain things to yourself, and other people should respect your right to do so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your businesslike stars are gradually dispersing, reducing your financial concerns. As they move apart, so other considerations come into play, like travel or overseas connections, moral issues and, for some of you, the promise of a new interest or course of study.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Sometimes you just have to wait while other people catch up. Frankly, it now looks as if someone else owes you an apology, but whether you get it is another matter. You will only be prepared to collaborate with partners as an equal when they have made the necessary changes to their lifestyles.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon right up there in a powerful region of your chart is attracting you to higher things and distant places. This is nicely appropriate if it’s a day for either overseas travel or a spot of quiet contemplation. You can take your pick – and do your thing.

