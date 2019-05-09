Horoscope Today, May 9, 2019: Taurus, Aries, Libra, Scorpio, Gemini, Taurus and others, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Advertising

More on Leo. As we all know, Leos are determined to have only the best and never to put up with a relationship that is in any way second rate, underhand, secretive or seedy: they’d rather be alone. In spite of their apparent enthusiasm, Leos may sometimes be slow to initiate partnerships. If you fancy a Leo, it may, therefore, be up to you to make the first move!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Think carefully before settling anything of any importance over the next few days. It’s time to face important, long-term questions involving professional and personal matters, together with all those issues concerning your material security and finances.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Discipline and self-control will be vital in all matters of communication. In other words, marshal your arguments and prepare your case with great care. Other people will be persuaded by the facts and nothing else so your natural charm may not be enough.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Advertising

The Moon is now acting as a private planet, drawing you towards a sentimental view of your home and family background. There is little pressure from the planets for you to do anything that goes against your wishes, especially if it’s likely to cost you money!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have to demand only the highest standards from yourself. Don’t expect others to back off or modify their demands. You must attempt to live up to all challenges and surmount every obstacle, no matter how imposing or off-putting they seem. Nothing less will do.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You now have the perfect opportunity, not to mention the time, to decide what your next move should be. With so much happening behind the scenes, though, you may complain that you have too many choices. But, then, it seems that some people are never happy, are they?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Few can manage finances like a Virgo, and now that the Moon is heading towards a part of your chart closely connected to your prosperity, you can be sure that a question of family security will be raising its head once again. It’s also a suitable sociable moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although you may have to give others the benefit of the doubt, this does not mean that they are right. It may be that you are, very sensibly, concerned to avoid pointless and frivolous conflict. But make sure that you’re not just afraid to face up to the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Lunar alignments in emotional regions of the sky are making you feel better. You will cope perfectly with all around you, even when they seem intent on raising objections or saying that it can’t be done. You suspect that they don’t really understand what you want – and you may be right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Jupiter is the planet which normally offers you fabulous freedom of action. But right now this remarkable celestial body is about to feel the pressure of that belligerent planet, Mars, seriously curtailing your available options. You’ll have to drop irrelevant sidelines and press ahead with what is really important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re still shaken by recent emotional confrontations but, as next weekend approaches, a new set of powerful patterns is about to blow you off course. Seize the chance to sail into uncharted waters, and invite a close partner to join you – if they’re willing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your financial stars are looking relatively healthy, so you have little to worry about on that score. It is spiritual and metaphysical questions which are uppermost at the present moment. That’s why you have to raise your sights a little higher than perhaps they have been recently.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The stars are in a touchy mood, and there must have been several occasions recently when you came close to throwing in the towel. If you stay the course, I know that you’ll be glad in the end. But you are wondering whether somebody else is really up to the challenge.