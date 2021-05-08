Horoscope Today, May 8: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Physical passions are raised, financial fears are stirred, and you may wonder just what you are supposed to do. One way out of an impasse is to be thoroughly saintly and hang on to spiritual truths – without being pompous, of course! When you begin to see the world through different eyes then all those old problems may just disappear.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Lock horns with other people if you must, but realise that there are a number of escape routes. Legal guarantees could give satisfaction, for example, as could some sort of journey or long-distance adventure. You should stick to a high moral tone, though.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A spot of hard work never did anyone any harm, and seeing as it looks as if partners’ interests must come first, it may be that you have to provide valuable support to others. You may even be out rattling the collection tin! But you’ve got to give people a very good reason as to why they should support you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s all too easy to look on the gloomy side and magnify your problems, but if you cultivate such qualities as enthusiasm and optimism, and then go all out to pamper yourself, you will lift your spirits and do yourself a power of good. By the way, you can also expect news from afar at any moment.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You must maintain the delicate balance between home and work, between your interests and others’, and between private needs and public duty. This is not the easiest of tasks and a fair amount of self-discipline is required if you are to curb your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If there’s a problem in your romantic life it’s that your aspirations are too high. You dream of the purest, most noble love, but you’re in danger of losing touch with reality! Counter this influence by trying to understand what partners need and want.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There are emotional complications aplenty, and you may be slightly uncertain about the future, but what stands out in your chart now is the need to deal properly with large domestic purchases and family finances. Plus, someone who you always thought was a rival might soon become a generous supporter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is one of the most important days of the year for you, and even if the skies don’t open today, and the earth doesn’t shake, a whole raft of desires and activities will reach a turning point, taking you through to the rest of the year with a much deeper sense of your destiny and purpose.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you are overworked, under-rewarded and thoroughly confused, then you are exactly in tune with today’s powerful planetary aspects. Out of such feelings should come the resolve to make drastic improvements, and the determination never to repeat old mistakes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Social influences are volatile, and while you may meet people who seem at first to be soul-mates, there is a chance that your mood could swing from one extreme to another. You should take responsibility for your own feelings – and never pin the blame on innocent people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s doubtful that you’ll have much time off. When leisure activities are scheduled, you should compete to the full, aiming to win, even if it’s only a question of surpassing your own past best. You’ll be coming up with unusual ideas, but your task is to put them into practice – otherwise you might just be wasting your time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are likely to interpret minor emotional glitches as an opportunity for a personal adventure. One way or another, your analysis could be correct! But will friends and family members listen to you? Well, they just might – if you choose your words with care.