Horoscope Today, May 8, 2020: Virgo, Gemini, Leo, Pisces, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If anything, you’ll be more inclined to take a risk today than earlier in the week. It is impossible to say, though, whether your gamble will be financial or emotional. If it’s a child or younger relative who is breaking out, they deserve trust and words of wise advice, rather than restraint.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

From a purely personal point of view, your chart speaks of the need to put creative self-fulfilment first. However, other indications suggest that partners’ demands or children’s needs will overwhelm you. Perhaps you need some help. You’d better ask quickly!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It is sometimes difficult for astrologers to square your serious attitude to work with your light-hearted reputation. The problem you’ll face today is that the past must be addressed before the future can be planned, and that can be a painful process. I have every confidence in you, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon is cruising through a region of your chart ruling self-indulgence, so you really should take a little time off to pamper yourself. The only responsibilities you can’t dodge any more may come in the form of children, young people and others with vastly less experience than you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Domestic affairs should take priority today. This is not a forecast, but advice which you are free to ignore. My prediction is, though, that if you take no notice of this warning then you could run into a spot of needless bother tomorrow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Serious discussions will doubtless perform a vital role in helping you resolve the irritations of the past month and in enabling you to see your way forward to a more hassle-free future. The trouble is that someone just seems to treat everything as a joking matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The entire situation is looking decidedly complicated, probably because you’re torn between keeping yourself to yourself on the one hand, and letting everyone else in on the act on the other. You’ve just got to work out what’s important and what’s not.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The fact that the Moon is now aligned with your sign should put you in a commanding position. The only complicated planetary aspects occur around the early morning when there may be a fleeting doubt about a particular plan. That aside, the world is yours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The main variation in your solar chart is provided by the movement of the Moon’s emotional movements, raising hidden hopes from your unconscious. This is all very positive, for if such worries are brought into the open you can do something about them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There are times when you can find yourself paying for friends. Social extravagance does still seem to be very much a vital factor. In the final analysis, the end result depends on how happy you are to be subsidising other people, perhaps more than whether you can actually afford to do so.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Emotional opposition from other people, mainly close partners, does still seem to be a nuisance, but doesn’t have to be so. Your best chance is probably to make a tactical retreat, sure in the knowledge that others will soon burn themselves out, leaving you to clean up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are many levels of reality, as you well know. If you love anarchy, you’ll probably be quite happy, but if you’d rather have an ordered life you may have an uphill struggle. Forget ‘real-life’ and look to those mystical Piscean realms for the answer!

