Horoscope Today, May 8, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, Libra — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There’s a restless air today, and although there’s no need for you to be caught up in what’s going on, colleagues may involve you in their plans to travel or pursue a favourite new pastime. Ambitious Ariens are going to be on a roll over the next few days, so make the most of it.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The planets are completing a series of harmonious alignments to your sign, and their beneficial effect will administer a general boost to your energy. Adopt an optimistic attitude to all your affairs and you’ll make the most of the prevailing Sun-Moon angles.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ve every reason to look forward to a positive and productive period. Watch out for a minor crisis later in the day, though, perhaps prompted by a careless friend or colleague, and symbolised by the approaching encounter between the Sun and Moon.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The people who will be most helpful to you today and tomorrow are likely to be those you don’t know very well or whom you have met only recently. Your serious attitude to relationships can be rather attractive, but friends who think they know you best could pick up the wrong end of the stick.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You could have too much on your plate, but certain discreet moves can only enhance your professional prospects, so do whatever needs to be done. Yet remember that integrity is a quality that is necessary if you want to retain your colleagues’ respect.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You might be seized by a bout of anxiety regarding your career, or some other worldly ambition, but minor problems will pass quite quickly. Fortunately, you realise that, in the last resort, nothing will detract from your success. In point of fact, this is a moment for pleasure and self-indulgence.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

There’s a great deal happening behind the scenes, not all of it to your liking. You’ll throw some light on a confusing situation by drawing other people’s attention to the facts. But there’s no guarantee that they’ll listen – at least not until next week.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

This is a constructive moment. Both Solar and Lunar alignments raise the stress level, so make at least some attempt to see partners’ points of view, otherwise you’ll needlessly offend those who care for you. If you look after other people’s interests, they’ll take more care with yours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Now that the weekend is approaching, you may feel like slowing down a little. Yet, even if you haven’t got much on your plate, you’re bound to be caught up in some of your friends’ hectic plans. You may also be in line for a wonderful windfall – and about time, you might say.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Although it would be foolish to imagine that there’ll be no hitches today, you’ll feel immensely satisfied if you focus on developing your creative talents. A sense of your own destiny will boost your confidence and stand you in good stead. Safe to say, this is one of your special times of year.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You may be tempted into some sort of rash speculation, but do bear in mind the fact that it’s all too easy to throw away hard-earned money. Be wary of apparently ideal offers and examine all the details with great care. And perhaps you should open up to life’s mystical possibilities as well.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Sometimes your lack of self-confidence prevents you from making the most of your imaginative ideas, but under today’s illuminating planetary picture you’d be doing yourself an injustice if you kept your thoughts to yourself. You could also be taking responsibility for a new group or social event.