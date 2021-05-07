Horoscope Today, May 7: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction: Pisces, what is difficult for other people could be decidedly favourable for you.

THE DAY TODAY

Do you believe in flying saucers? I’m undecided. What I do know is that some people see something, but what they see is a mystery. What I find, intriguing, though, is that the great psychologist, Carl Jung, thought that they are all to do with the astrological mood of the times. All I can say is – perhaps he’s right!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s time for a spot of shopping, especially if you’re spending other people’s money! It’s actually an important moment to choose between financial security and a venture which could be a risk. But don’t be hasty, for there might still be further details waiting to come to light.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A partner has as much will-power as you, if not more. So, if you should feel inclined to enter into a trial of strength you will have to realise that, however well you have done so far, you could risk everything you have gained. A few simple safe-guards should do the trick.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Don’t expect to be let off the hook today, or tomorrow for that matter. Do yourself a favour and put rumours and suspicions to one side, concentrating on the here and now, and what you can do to improve the world for everyone. You can only gain if people see you putting others first.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Children and younger relations demand extra time, but you may have difficulty keeping all the emotional balls in the air at the same moment, especially if friends also require your support and sustenance. You might have to make some difficult choices – and soon.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’ve got some bright financial ideas, so with the right advice you could do very well indeed. The one thing you must realise is that partners are essential to the fulfilment of your plans. Plus, don’t take risks with your emotional security or throw away goodwill just when you need it most.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may now be tempted to join in the fray, but before you dabble in partners’ disputes and arguments between colleagues, be warned that you may have to take some flak of your own. However, if others are honest, they’ll admit to benefiting from your breadth of vision.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s not what you want that matters, but what you can afford. Face up to those hard questions, like what you’re working for, what’s it all worth, and are you being paid enough? If the answer to the last is ‘no’, do something about it! There are many ways to increase your income and cut your spending.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may well imagine that you were completely right about the past and are utterly correct about the future. Confidence is one thing, a complete lack of self-doubt is another, and it could be useful now to question your emotional priorities. You don’t want to blunder into a brick-wall!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

About the only thing you can do is be as philanthropic and charitable as you can – and provide a valuable back-up for other people. Put unstinting effort into improving the quality of life for partners, and you’ll avoid certain pitfalls arising out of your past actions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Children or younger relations should take pride of place in family matters. For your own benefit you should take a leaf out of their book and resolve to be still more youthful and young at heart in the future. After all, you’re as young as you feel – in theory!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A professional battle is about to be joined. Even for those of you not at work, a long-term ambition is now coming to a turning-point, and you will have to decide whether to opt out or re-double your efforts. A community project will soon pay dividends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

What is difficult for other people could be decidedly favourable for you. However, if you should think it is possible to cash in on anyone else’s misfortune, there’s a chance that you could end up sharing it. Stick to what suits you best – sincerity and integrity.