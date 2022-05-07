Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards today for you? Aries, you’re liable to shy away from social engagements or emotional risks. Leo, much the same advice applies today as yesterday – relax and indulge yourself. Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re liable to shy away from social engagements or emotional risks. It seems as if what will suit you most now are discreet get-togethers, peace and quiet. Above all you need to feel loved. You draw your strength from partners’ goodwill, sympathy and support.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today is the day that Mercury, which signifies your deepest thoughts and imaginings, adopts a new set of alignments. This is an astrological way of saying that, before you turn a corner, you would do well to pause for a moment and take stock – and also take an extra look at the details.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have been more prone than most people to vague suspicions and strange imaginings. However, I believe that from now on all mysteries will be cleared up and most of your questions answered. You should be relieved that a partner’s opposition has now subsided.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Stick up for yourself! You ought to be ringing the changes with increasing confidence and determination. Everything you do at the moment, however personal or trivial, will stand you in good stead when the planetary whirlwind picks up speed again in a few weeks.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Shopping sprees are on the agenda thanks to the Moon’s relationship with Mars. You don’t have to take partners’ assertions as the absolute truth – make a few waves and insist your ideas are taken into account. You might also find yourself footing the bill for a social outing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Much the same advice applies today as yesterday – relax and indulge yourself. There’s plenty of scope for fun, so please don’t succumb to the general mood of selfishness or make unnecessary emotional demands on partners. If you’re tempted to argue over a principle then stop and think: you might just be wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your traditional ways of doing things have proved remarkably effective. If there’s a Libran motto, it must be ‘first among equals’. You are cleverly able to give the illusion that everyone’s interests are being respected while in fact you’re getting your own way. Clever old you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You seem to have a much better idea of the reasons for recent upsets than other people. The Moon is defending your interests, teaching you that it is all right to be a sensitive Scorpio. For once, the world should be marching in step with you, and you should be the one who calls the tune.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon, planet of emotion, is linking up with Mars, ruler of active change. Even long-established ties or associations have to alter in some way, and you must realise that there is simply no point in endeavouring to turn the clock back. You have to face the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

At a time when some people still seem determined to argue, you can either enter the fray or remain aloof. Either way, try to prove by your statements and actions just how spiritually advanced and mature you are. Travel stars look just fine. Trips to sentimental places will please.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is no earthly reason why you should be the one to fork out when other people are short of cash. Still, seeing as this is an extravagant moment, you may as well spend money where it’s needed. If you’re entertaining friends, then your plans may require brief trips or extra phone calls.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You suspect someone of betraying your trust, but you may have misread the situation. Although you are the most loyal and staunchest of companions, you won’t stick around for long if you’re not appreciated. And I can think of no good reason why you should!