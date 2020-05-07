Horoscope Today, May 7, 2020: Sagittarius, Aries, Libra, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 7, 2020: Sagittarius, Aries, Libra, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may turn your attention to financial affairs today – bills, loans, guarantees and the like. You’re still in a gambling mood, but I am sure you are aware that the chances of making a loss are greater than making a profit, so take your chances with care.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

All the most intense, harrowing and stressful planetary squares and conjunctions are now in the past. Hopefully, you have survived as a Taurean should, with grace, charm, good manners and an insistence that emotional confrontations are a waste of time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is in a friendly position, which is astrological shorthand for saying that you can afford to relax, and even insist that things are done your way. Just understand that your requests must be phrased extremely sensitively, otherwise you could provoke completely the wrong reaction.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun is about to adjust its position and, when it does, you will gain a new perspective on the financial situation. Today’s lunar picture, though, urges you to give a little extra attention to your family relationships: someone seems to think that you have been neglecting them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As the planets shuffle around your solar chart they take you through interlocking periods which can last for anything from a day to a decade. One new celestial phase will see you labouring hard to settle your financial security and, to this end, you may now discuss your plans with those in the know.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should now be feeling more confident socially, and this will enable you to function better at work, at home or on holiday. However, if you’re a wise Virgo, you’ll realise that you are still very vulnerable, so you’ll keep your emotional defences at the ready.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Astrologers describe you as a lover of justice, but that is not the same thing as being honest. In fact, it does now seem that you may be justified in telling a small white lie in order to spare someone else’s feelings. It’s a matter of fine judgement, but if anyone can do it, you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Life should be most straightforward for Scorpionic go-getters, who are able to pursue their ambitions with a sensible degree of self-interest. However, if you don’t fall into this category, your salvation lies in some sort of community team-work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Continuing pleasant planetary influences draw out your social generosity. I don’t mean this necessarily in a financial sense, more that you will be willing to give of your inner self. There’s but the merest chance of a slight spot of financial friction later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Uranus and Neptune provide a perpetual reminder that life is not as easy as it was always supposed to be. Let me give you some advice which does for the whole year, and that is not to worry unduly if daily certainties start to disappear like a mirage on a hot day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your planets are still not playing fair, and you may have been irritated by other people’s willingness to move the goal posts. On the other hand, today, you may occupy the moral high ground, which will at least give you some cause for satisfaction. That has to be good news!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisceans are not supposed to be good at handling money, a rule which is true in most, though not all, cases. That said, whatever your personal attitudes, joint financial arrangements do require a little serious thought. People who have done you a good turn deserve no less.

