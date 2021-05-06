Horoscope Today, May 6: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Your romantic life is beginning to look rather more expensive. There is no better way to someone’s heart than a generous gesture, perhaps a little present here and there as a token of your love. You never know – a partner might reveal hidden depths.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You must keep a firm focus on down-to-earth and routine activities, and realise that the more trivial or downright boring tasks you complete now, the better you’ll be able to cope with a coming emotional whirlwind. Keep both feet on the ground – at the same time!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Consider the pleasurable aspects of today’s tasks, chores and jobs. The ancient sages teach us that any activity can be fulfilling if tackled with the right attitude, and this is a lesson which you may now take to heart. Besides, perhaps the biggest ambitions are not the best ones.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Take domestic responsibilities seriously today. In spite of the fact that what really seems to be important are friendships and duties outside the home, you don’t want family arrangements to slip out of your control. Perhaps a close friend can help you choose between irreconcilable options.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

When powerful planets move across your chart they oblige you to face the reality of change. You may prepare for such pressures by sharing your hopes and fears and encouraging loved ones to reveal their innermost feelings. I hope you’re not too surprised by what you hear.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Financial considerations are now impinging on your thoughts and feelings, although whether major developments are in hand is questionable. You may do yourself a favour and keep an eye open for bargains, with down-to-earth necessities preferable to wild luxuries – but only just!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

The financial situation should now be clear, but within a few days you’ll realise that the only thing you can rely on is uncertainty. Make a point of listening to the experts, even to partners who may never have spoken a single word of sense in their lives!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You are going to have to take a great deal more responsibility than you ever wanted before very much longer. Today, though, your main task is to keep a grip on changeable emotions, and realise that your feelings may relate more to the past than the present.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Spend a great deal of energy trying to work out what makes other people tick. The fact is that your doubts concerning someone’s intentions or behaviour may be spot-on, but it’s not yet clear what you should do about it. With any luck the problem will have passed on by the time you have to make a final choice.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You must keep the legal situation in view, and see to it that you are always aware of your rights. Also, you may lend whatever support is required to a close companion or relation who is struggling in an educational or adventurous project. Good communication is the key to sure-fire success.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

It is terribly easy to get swept along by self-interest, and to blame other people for standing in your way. However, if ever there was a time to take a saintly attitude and realise that you can’t live by bread alone, this is it! It’s your value system which counts.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You’ll soon be growing more excitable, perhaps because you’ll sense the possibilities ahead. If, however, your emotions should start to spin into overdrive, you’ll run the risk of wearing yourself out and ending up flat on your back before long.