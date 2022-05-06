Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards today for you? Aries, you may now expect a brief burst of passion in one special relationship. Leo, professional decisions should now become much easier and before another week is out you should have a far clearer idea of your wants and ideas. Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Financial stars are highlighted once again today, and it does seem that you’ll have a very brief window of opportunity during which you may make an extremely shrewd move. Aside from that, you may now expect a brief burst of passion in one special relationship.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon is a friendly planet for Taureans, prompting, as it does, the sort of delicate and lazy mood which you find so comfortable and reassuring. Aside from over-sensitivity there is little to disturb your equilibrium. By the way, if someone tries to convince you that they’re absolutely right, remember that you’ve only got their word for it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Someone still does not understand that you have ambitions which must be achieved, or at least appeased. Neither do they fully realise the depths of your financial insecurity, nor your dreams of future prosperity. Be patient and give them time to come round.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s lunar alignments are supportive and energising, and should enable you to keep up to schedule and achieve most of your goals. First among your current plans should be holiday and travel arrangements. Actually, long-distance contacts are as likely to involve work as pleasure.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Professional decisions should now become much easier and before another week is out you should have a far clearer idea of your wants and ideas. Your immediate concern, though, is probably financial. That’s a good enough reason to get all your affairs in order.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may try to go easy on yourself; no matter what pressures you’re under, you really should let go and enjoy yourself. Partners have much to teach you about letting your hair down, sowing wild oats and generally being irresponsible! Indulge yourself for a change. You deserve it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Partners are still a little confused, so wait another few days before attempting to resolve personal differences. The longer you delay your first move, the more information will be available and the easier everyone will find it to reach a reasoned agreement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun and Saturn are in a delicate relationship, signifying that practical and routine affairs should pass fairly smoothly. Yet you share with other people a tendency to petulance and a profound willingness to chance personal battles. But is it really worth the risk? Think about it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Get on with family arrangements while you can. If you are true to the Moon’s delicate and emotional spirit, then you will accept new responsibilities and even treat colleagues at work as if they are part of one vast extended family. Every word of encouragement will be appreciated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus, that emotional planet, is creating personal doubts, but is still inclining you towards domestic entertaining and family gatherings. At work, you should consider fundamental issues and make personal relationships your priority. For a start, pay due respect to people in authority.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You must try not to alienate colleagues or close associates who have supported you through family or professional struggles. One particular aspect is endowing you with business skills. Someone may even get the idea that you are something of a financial wizard.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You would be well advised to agree to differ over a financial or property matter. The fact is that you know what you want – and partners know what they want – and there is no point in coming to blows. I can see no reason why you shouldn’t all be part of a better world.