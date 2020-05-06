Horoscope Today, May 6, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, May 6, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries: You may suddenly become aware of someone else’s importance and role in your affairs. If you can possibly make headway in all partnership matters, especially if work is involved, you will do yourself a real favour. I know that it’s not always easy, but you can do your best.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: The fact that peaceful patterns are strong today makes little sense unless we remember that this is bound to enhance your Venusian qualities. Therefore, if peace is to be made or apologies offered, you should take the lead. There isn’t really any other option.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: You may wish to take a short journey, but this might not be such a good thing if you are running away from your responsibilities. Your judgment could be a mite too hasty at the moment, so take instant decisions by all means, but realise that you might be wrong!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: The Sun is proceeding along its present path very nicely, and is almost at the end of its current journey, a symbolic indication that plans should now be finalised and loose ends tied up. Only money still seems to be a source of concern or discontent.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: Your planets are looking colourful and it seems that your judgment is very easily influenced by your imagination. This is wonderful if you’re in the arts or otherwise engaged in creating a colourful impression, but otherwise you might like to take a little care.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Virgo: The Moon aligns itself with a potent financial region of your horoscope, conveying the news that money matters need tightening up. Maybe a romantic liaison could provide a useful diversion but, on a more serious note, you may be obliged to deal with some secret information.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: Saturn, that supremely serious planet, is exerting a terribly responsible influence over your psyche at the moment, yet other indications suggest that if you wish to go completely wild, now is the time. In short, the choice between two extremes is yours.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Scorpio: The long-term developments definitely look promising, even though as far as professional ambitions are concerned there are still risks. Tactlessness is probably your major failing at the present time so, if you don’t want to lose a valued friend, think before you speak!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius: Your current stars are quite lively, but the entire long-term drift in the style and nature of your chart is away from spontaneity and adventure towards seriousness and sobriety. However, even when responsibilities mushroom, you must not forget the need for experimentation.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn: A burden should have been lifted in recent days, and you should soon be feeling a great deal more positive. Today’s lunar position should also enable you to be rather more direct about your ambitions, which is naturally a helpful indication for those of you pursuing professional goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Aquarius: Please don’t expect partners to be diplomatic this week, or in any way sensitive to your feelings. But don’t take offence either, for they are only trying to tell the truth. There may even be some very fascinating advice concealed in otherwise meaningless statements.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Just to get psychological for a moment, the sign of Virgo in your horoscope represents your ‘shadow self’, a sort of alter ego whose qualities you need to develop. It therefore follows that with Virgoan influences so strong at the moment, you should give the highest priority to routine responsibilities and day-to-day survival.

