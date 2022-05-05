Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards today for you? Aries, financial plans will begin to move after a period of delay, intentional or otherwise. Cancer, ask yourself why it is that you should be attracted to people who have prestige and status? Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Financial plans will begin to move after a period of delay, intentional or otherwise. I’d like to point out, though, that your judgment is still liable to be too excitable. This is fine for impulse buys and rash acts of generosity, but not for sound long-term investments.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If it’s social gatherings you’re interested in, there’s one very particular planetary aspect which suggests fascinating meetings and intriguing encounters. Your financial stars are also very special so, if you are willing to make the right moves, you could land a healthy profit.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is tending to make you a little self-righteous but, before you imagine that you are better than other people, please see to it that you have something to be genuinely proud of. Otherwise, try to be a little more humble: it will suit you!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Ask yourself why it is that you should be attracted to people who have prestige and status? What is it they have that you lack, and how can you best supply these qualities for yourself? None of these questions has to be discussed with other people. And neither do your plans, for that matter!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

What matters most now is that you are getting much closer to resolving partnership or matrimonial problems. You see, partners hold the key to domestic harmony and you will get precisely nowhere unless you acknowledge this simple, basic truth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Unless a wrangle or conflict with a partner is resolved quickly, you may be forced to cancel long-standing arrangements. On the other hand, welcome news is about to arrive from afar. If you get fed up with waiting, then get out there and ask other people exactly what they’re up to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Just one ray of hope shines over your financial situation: within the next seven days an offer or invitation which you had given up for good should be revived, much to your sheer delight. Perhaps all those years of effort will be shown to have been worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You need to be less concerned about what other people think of you. Don’t be too alarmed if you feel rather more withdrawn and inward-looking than usual. It will do you good to consider other people’s actions and behaviour from your own unique standpoint.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Somehow you have managed to both avoid defeat and to forge ahead with intensely personal ambitions, even if only in a small way. Now is the time to put proposals to partners, confident that they are ready to listen. You might have to force them to sit down and pay attention, though!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Scintillating social aspects should break through the storm clouds and enable you to enjoy a number of useful get-togethers. Emotional attachments and travel plans will be highlighted, perhaps because there’s a gulf to be bridged – or a rift to be healed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The best planetary aspects now relate to plans already in the pipeline. You’re still in command at home and nothing you let family members say or do should impede your wishes. Remember, though, that with responsibility comes a need for maturity and fairness to all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You can’t let everyone take all the important decisions for ever. Get out of your normal passive rut and make an effort to take the lead. However, bear in mind that it’s possible that you could be expecting too much, or basing your conclusions on gossip or conjecture.