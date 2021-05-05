Horoscope Today, May 5, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You really don’t have any choice but to listen to partners. Compromise will be the greatest commodity around, and a tactical retreat in the short-term will help you win the battle in the long run. Besides, if you make suggestions to other people, they might expect you to put them into practice.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You still have a great deal of emotional power, which of course means that you also have a responsibility towards others. It is much easier than you imagine to manipulate their feelings, even unintentionally. That’s why you should be careful about what you say!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are all too prone to worries which have no basis in fact whatsoever. You may also imagine that someone is out to do you down, but realise that first thoughts, like first impressions, can often be misleading. This is no time to jump to rash conclusions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The emotional temperature is rising. The more directed and focused you are, and the clearer your ambitions, the better off you’ll be. If you are currently stumbling around in the dark, come back to reality immediately and set yourself some realistic targets.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a useful day to put forward unlikely suggestions, especially if you’ve set your heart on a new job or promotion. There’s also an increasing likelihood that you’ll be taken away from home or from your usual base. Still, it might do you good to get out and about.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Amid all the hurly-burly of daily life, it’s very important to pay a little extra attention to the ethical issues and moral questions. You should take the lead in enforcing higher standards not by preaching, but by setting a worthy example. Other people should do as you do, not just as you say!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A little extra confidence will come in handy today, especially if it’s time to put your foot down at home. You have put up with other people’s irritating whims and foibles for far too long, but please don’t sink to their level. Try to show them where they’ve gone wrong – with sympathy and understanding, of course.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

When all is said and done you can only do so much, and other people must recognise that even if you bend over backwards to help, it might still not do them any good. So, concentrate on what you think is important, and try to make partners see that you’re not letting them down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Stay busy and recognise that collaboration is essential at work. You will have to carry colleagues with you if you are to get your own way, and if you go it alone then your options may be narrowed down. And don’t worry that you’re being undermined. If you do things right then you can’t be touched.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your travel stars are now extraordinarily imaginative, and getting more so by the day. In one sense this means that you should focus on adventurous plans, but also bear in mind that contacts should be forged with loved ones, friends and acquaintances overseas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Take a step back and consider all personal matters from the long-term perspective. There are broader patterns in your life, and it is only by understanding these that you will figure out current strains. It may even be that a dose of stress is good for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Business matters become more important, and you may be about to tap deep veins of entrepreneurial talent and skill, striking a few bargains and impressing other people with your totally unexpected grasp of the facts. It’s amazing how your charm and winning ways can help you turn in a profit.