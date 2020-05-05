Horoscope Today, May 5, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 5, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 5, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There are temptations aplenty, but while the stars are urging you to take a risk, you might be better advised to do just the opposite. In fact, the more regular your routine, the safer you’ll be! It’s all a question of balancing your gut instincts with a hard-headed sense of what is best.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s a tension in your chart which is very hard to avoid, although it’s impossible to see whether it’s you who will be feeling under the weather, or a partner, parent or child. One way or another, you should find ways to bring a little light into your life.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The central issue no longer concerns money. Instead family relationships will become more important, evoking attitudes and opinions which date back many years. It may therefore be very difficult to establish the real, root cause of current discontent. Perhaps there is no reason!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s planetary pattern is quite challenging, but as far as your solar chart is concerned, all pressures are indirect. You may therefore be involved only when other people require your sympathy and support. Actually, they may have earned a favour from you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may make major decisions by all means, but do take them in the interests of the world as a whole. You don’t require any assistance, but other people do, and they can benefit from your breadth of vision. Plus, if you play fast and loose with the rules – you will do so at your own risk!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Many times in the past you have been called upon to help partners at great cost to yourself. Now, with Venus and Mars in your sign, it is your hopes, desires and feelings which are important. Others’ interests may have to take a back seat, just for a while.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The fact that you are prepared to talk about your plans, but not your actions or feelings, may be as perplexing to you as to other people. It’s all a question of distinguishing between what is relevant and what is not. And that, as it happens, is easier said than done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The chances of a futile confrontation are reaching a peak, but don’t be dismayed. A positive reading of your chart reveals that with cool, calm sincerity and a willingness to listen, you will soon clear up a major mystery -or even a cause of deep uncertainty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The fact that the Moon alters its position by early evening may arouse some of your Sagittarian social sensibilities but, during the day, professional and other worldly tasks should take first place. The last thing you should do is neglect your friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A trio of planets, Mercury, Mars and the Moon, is urging you to consider the ethical considerations, and you may soon be prompted to take a moral stand on an issue you’ve always taken for granted. As you’ll find out, questions of right and wrong are far from cut and dried.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you can make a partner understand what you’re talking about, you’re a very lucky person indeed! All the indications suggest that other people will be basically talking to themselves, rather than to each other. Some would say that’s the problem with the world today!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Difficulties at work do seem to involve an excess of ambition, so it’s all a matter of getting the balance right. There may be an argument over a legal or moral issue, but please do remember that the two are not necessarily the same thing. Perhaps you should leave others to work out the finer points!

