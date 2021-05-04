Horoscope Today, May 4: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It should be a morning for hard work, but by the afternoon, partnership and matrimonial affairs will be rising up the scale of importance. There’s a financial time-bomb ticking away, and this is where help will soon be needed. Start by balancing the books.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your greatest quality right now is your poetic charm. If you are tempted in any way to go for revenge, please realise that there is a great deal of water to flow under the bridge before you truly understand what other people have done. Bide your time for a little while longer.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Take things one step at a time today, accepting the old truth that houses built on firm foundations last so much longer than those built on sand. Don’t be distracted by rumours and half-truths. Mercury’s mixed relationships suggest that it’s all a matter of getting the facts straight.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is an excellent moment for all who are making suggestions, putting forward proposals and attending interviews. Your point of view should be more balanced than others’, but you’ll retain your characteristic enthusiasm and ability to inspire reluctant partners.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Tie up all financial loose ends today, even if it’s only a question of deciding whether one minor purchase is a better buy than another. If you clear up such trivial cares now, you’ll have time for rather more important matters in a few days’ time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Travel and adventurous plans should be given a high priority if you are willing to benefit from this week’s passing opportunities. The fact is that you need a shot of excitement if you are to make the most of your current potential, and you will begin to resent any unfair constraints on your freedom.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Spend a little time by yourself, mulling over the past and plotting the future. Understand that day-dreams are a very useful way of processing unconscious feelings and moving towards a position where your visions of the future become reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

As the hours pass, the chances of a fresh mystery become stronger. It may be a matter of a lost possession or a missed appointment, but the positive side for you in all this is that you may be able to duck out of a particular commitment. You never know – other people might be as relieved as you are!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may spend a little time considering your own professional and worldly ambitions, but as the day goes on, you will have to consider partners’ interests as well. Give yourself over to social pleasures later on and remember – there’s nothing wrong with a little escapism!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

When it comes to love, you will be struggling to free yourself from pressures imposed by family, society and other external forces. Find a way to reconcile your own desires with what is expected of you. It may be that you can please other people and get your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Take the opportunity to check up on all finances, especially joint commitments and connections with other people. This looks like an ideal time to accept new domestic duties, but also to settle any outstanding debts. Oh, and the time is coming when you’ll be able to tell someone else how you feel about them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 2-0)

You may listen to what partners or colleagues want, but remember that ultimately it’s your money which counts. You should call the shots accordingly, and make sure that you’re not left paying for other people. Put yourself first, for a change, and let others wait their turn.