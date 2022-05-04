Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards today for you? Aries, you’re in an uncharacteristically sensitive mood. Cancer, in love, you’ll settle for life-long friendship rather than temporary passion. Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re in an uncharacteristically sensitive mood. If you are bathed in love and affection then I think you’ll be quite happy, but you’re very touchy and inclined to over-react just as soon as you don’t get your own way. But be warned – you run the risk of diminishing yourself in partners’ eyes.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s one of those times when the stars could push you to extremes. On the one hand, you’ll be tending to become rather virtuous and self-righteous. On the other, you’ll be happy to pull the wool over somebody’s eyes. Keep a watch on rising costs, though.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is likely to be a sense of urgency about all career and professional matters, including those in which you are only involved at second remove. Today, though, I suspect that your mind may be on higher things. Perhaps you’re fed up with the distractions of your daily routine.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In love, you’ll settle for life-long friendship rather than temporary passion. At work, this is one of those times when you are liable to fly off the handle, perhaps because you imagine your rights have been infringed or your worth unappreciated. For your own sake give other people the benefit of the doubt.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Hopefully you will now realise that partners, colleagues and companions are entitled to question your ideas and opinions. You see, the Moon is giving the advantage to other people, and you might have some ground to make up. Don’t worry – you can do it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

One thing is certain, which is that you need to use tact and diplomacy when handling one special relationship. The problem lies not with you but with other folk, who are just too sensitive by half. Perhaps you’d do best to start by persuading them that you’re on their side.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus, your planetary ruler, is now in an aspect so sensitive as to be almost hysterical. It’s so easy for love and devotion to be tipped over into anger and resentment, but there is no reason why this should happen if you act with typical Libran wisdom and maturity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are really extremely good at talking your way out of tight corners, and you should now use your verbal skills to ask for help and encourage others to come to your aid. Partners probably have a more realistic view of current possibilities than you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Sun, that most noble of planets, is adopting a mature view of proceedings, encouraging you to take full responsibility for your own affairs. You should now make solid efforts to guarantee your long-term security. At the very least, you should balance your financial books.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Hopefully common sense is prevailing, enabling you to refuse to make further compromises without risking confrontation. Today’s lunar alignments put the accent on money, especially on your independent-minded approach. You might have to give a little now in order to receive more later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Congratulations! The Moon is now making its triumphal passage through a successful region of your chart. If you don’t achieve a number of personal ambitions now, then you’ll have to wait another month. Just don’t get embroiled in irrelevant emotional rifts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The financial sectors of your chart are coming under increasing pressure. If you’re a typical Pisces then you’ll probably splash out on some thoroughly useless, but quite possibly entertaining, ventures. Tension could still be high at home, but the worst should be over.