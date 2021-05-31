Horoscope Today, May 31, 2021: Taurus, Libra, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Whatever partners may say, there seems little danger that you will become too demanding in your approach. Professional efforts and expertise will soon begin to pay off in increased earnings, but only once partners have settled down. A younger relation may have the best advice, so listen carefully and learn well.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You should no longer need to distance yourself from situations which have churned up your emotions or made you feel victimised. Extraordinarily ambitious aspects will give you a fresh and exciting attitude, but naturally are likely to bring extra commitments, so get ready!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must be prepared to take a more relaxed attitude to matrimonial and private affairs. It is important that you follow your dreams; do not give too much weight to practical concerns, but give proper moral consideration to all difficult questions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are coping well with partnerships, including relationships with colleagues at work, when all is said and done. Take encouragement from the fact that disturbing and perhaps underhand events have almost run their course, and don’t shrink from facing up to the past at home.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The important thing is to remember that while one line of development in career matters is now well under way, another is only just beginning to move. The situation is quite complicated, yet definitely favourable. You just have to recognise that partners hold the trump cards.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Close companions are ready to move forward, but it is up to you to give your approval – together with assurances that you are ready to offer a practical hand. Your ideas will be welcomed if you put them over with style – and a willingness to take a totally new approach.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

So much appears to have changed in your innermost thoughts and emotions that you may be quite justified in feeling slightly disorientated. However, now you must concentrate on matters in hand, such as financial arrangements and sorting out your investments or savings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

In some senses, current planetary aspects are sufficient to try the patience of a saint, and you may have to put up with other people who think they know it all. However, once you talk about contentious issues, you’ll be surprised how quickly an amicable agreement is reached.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s because Jupiter is still occupying a dominant position that you believe others have the right to make you accept whatever they offer. Yet you may still question their terms without fear of being thought ungrateful. In other words, don’t take whatever you’re offered just because it’s there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your planets are encouraging you to make a few bold moves and decisions, instead of waiting for others to make their intentions plain. Remember that love is a more powerful motivation than self-interest, so give first and you’ll receive later.

AQUARIUS Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Play for time if you feel ill-at-ease or unhappy about an offer. Pluto is warning you that, even though favourable conditions seem set to continue, anything which affects your deepest emotional security must be handled with your usual sensitivity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It would be unwise to imagine that everyone is completely happy with your progress so far. You must take pains to explain yourself fully and make sure that colleagues are under no misapprehension concerning your plans. It may not be possible to be completely open just yet, but at least you can try.