Horoscope Today, May 30, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In general your planetary configurations are looking decidedly more relaxed. In addition, Mercury is now behaving itself, enabling you to take a long-delayed decision, and the Moon is encouraging you to question all existing assumptions. Allow yourself time to pause for a sigh of relief this week.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

People born under your sign are more obstinate than most, although in a way which is utterly endearing, delightfully modest and totally disarming. The simple message for the whole of this week is: remember that you are number one. On the other hand, being top does bring its responsibilities.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have learnt how to put up with people you’d rather ignore, but just as you’re feeling happy with the situation, the planets insist on further changes. Now you must gear yourself up for a period during which you will learn how to be alone – or at least not so dependent on others!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Hopefully you listen to the stars, but do you take their advice? It’s a matter of tuning in to your intuitions, never an easy thing. The point is that if your high standards slipped last week, you will have to make amends by next week. Right now you’re in a transitional period.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Although you have some serious problems of a business or joint financial nature to contend with, I maintain that in the long run the outcome will be favourable. In fact, today you have a chance to sort everything out once and for all, or at least until next month!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is said that you are hard-working, loyal and efficient. Well, today is the day to prove the astrologers right, for it seems that you will be entering the fray to clear up the chaos left behind by more careless people. You may have little time left over after the daily graft.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You should now know how the next stage of major alterations in your personal life is to occur. I don’t think you’ll be able to put it into words, but I am convinced that, on an intuitive level, you understand exactly what is going on and what must be done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

One thing that always impresses me is that you have the honesty and courage to admit when you are wrong, even if only to yourself. That’s important, because today offers an ideal moment for family and domestic reconciliation. And about time too, some people might say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Accept what is offered and be thankful that the world is basically on your side. The current helpful planetary alignments indicate that, if you take more than your fair share, you won’t have it for long, so be generous and do the right thing now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The right interpretation of planetary energies over the next few weeks indicates that you had better become a little less belligerent, a little more eager to please. However, you still have another three or four days during which you can put your foot down – and get away with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is not the moment to break the rules or habits of a lifetime. You can, however, consider whether you will do it all better next time round. You must realise that you now have a chance to end a very negative cycle of events – as long as you listen to people who have more experience.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Have you taken the planets’ advice yet and settled a financial decision? If not, then please do so within the next few weeks. Time is now running out, events are moving on and it’s very much a question of the sooner the better. A partner may have some unexpected advice, by the way, so listen carefully.