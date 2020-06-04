Horoscope today, June 4, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope today, June 4, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a day to take stock, to work out where you are and where you’re going. You may feel you have achieved enough for now, and I think you are fully justified in resting on your laurels, at least for a little while longer. Never slip into complete complacency, though.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may still be in the thick of things, but gradually the dust will begin to settle. One way or another, home affairs must use up more time. If it’s not a matter of breakages and repairs, then it will be relatives’ emotional demands which play on your nerves.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Remember that magnetic Mars is your firm ally, but beware of over-confidence. You must therefore be tremendously assertive, but not at all aggressive. You should be attentive to other people and listen carefully to their wishes, otherwise your reputation will suffer.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s almost no perceptible change in your stars since yesterday, which means that money matters are still way up the agenda. Psychologically, though, the main issue seems to be the extent to which you lack self-esteem. Try to believe in yourself more than in the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Jupiter and the Moon make a pretty emotional pair and, although the general trend is towards good fortune, I am concerned that you may misjudge the situation. Never mistake license for liberty, and never imagine that you can do whatever you want just because nobody says you can’t!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Secrecy may be essential, and I don’t think you should feel badly about keeping something to yourself. However, feelings such as resentment, jealousy and suspicion should have no place in your emotional repertoire. After all, if you feel badly towards someone, they might feel the same to you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must be prepared for your mood to change by this evening as the earth spins and the Sun moves. If lunar alignments have their way, you may soon begin to feel quieter and more solitary. Socially, you may therefore veer towards intimate encounters away from larger gatherings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are so many snares and pitfalls at the moment that it is difficult to know what to do next. However, you may decide what is really urgent and tackle less important issues when you have more time available. That means that other people may have to wait for you – for a change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you are unable to express your feelings over the next two months, the truth might still be dragged out of you! You may therefore like to think now about how and when you must tell others what has been going on. You must prepare your story with care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You should get all financial affairs settled today, regardless of whether you’re shifting currency around the globe or picking up a bargain at the corner shop. By the time evening comes, you may begin to feel more relaxed and at ease with yourself – if all goes according to plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The recent confrontation between the Sun and the Moon represented a battle between two sharply opposing psychological pressures. Hopefully, a few personal illusions have now been overcome and you can get on with the future, much wiser – and perhaps a little more mature!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s a higher than average chance of a domestic tiff, but all that means is that you must exert more than your usual degree of charm to soothe ruffled feathers and persuade others that they have no need to shout. It may take some time, but you’ll get there!

