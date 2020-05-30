Horoscope Today, May 30, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 30, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 30, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is a lighter atmosphere, yet certain planetary positions still possess quite a sting in the tail. If you’ve agreed to any social undertakings, you must be prepared to bear the cost. And if you can’t afford it then you’d better find prosperous people to subsidise you!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Strangely enough, a great many of you will be putting in some overtime today. If work is not your scene, you have a valuable opportunity to go all out for total and complete success in a special life-long personal ambition. If you’re forced to choose between two options, then follow your heart!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)le

As luck would have it, this could be a splendid day to sort out all holiday, leisure or travel plans, partly because something seems to have been overlooked. There is a high chance of diversions, delays and distractions along the way, so enjoy them!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Shopping expeditions are favoured, but only if you are prepared to spend whatever is necessary, perhaps more than you bargained for. Never has there been a time when it was more important to receive the right guarantees, and give someone else the reassurance they deserve.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your stars are still helping you along a positive path. In one sense they will soon be even more utterly incredible and wonderful, but as fate would have it this also means that you could have even more dropped on your plate. You will have to be super-efficient if you are to cope.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Stay busy and keep active is the message. If you sit around and do nothing, you will only encourage strange fears and unrealistic hopes. The important consideration is what has really happened, not what might have been if only things had been different.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

At last the stars are positioned in favour of leisure and pleasure, although your way of letting your hair down seems to be different from other people’s. Your favoured entertainments could be somewhat formal and traditional, though by no means lacking in excitement!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Pressures at home seem to be building up, which is a very good thing. Years of frustration may soon be dealt with at one go, but do realise that practical issues must come first. There is still some way to go before you can turn the tables on a rival, by the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The general planetary disposition can still be exceptionally stressful, but its particular relationship to your sign is lively and controversial. Make a point of taking interesting trips and engaging in stimulating discussions, raising explosive issues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your financial stars are strong, which means that even something as simple as a shopping trip can relieve the emotional tension. You are currently passing through a potentially extravagant phase, and the best purchases are completely outrageous.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

With lunar alignments working solidly on your side you are in a strong position, but you should watch out for over-confidence. It is difficult to know where to draw the line, but you may try to temper excess with caution, however impossible that seems!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s definitely a day to allow a little time for quiet contemplation. Nobody has the right to intrude on your private space or to tell you what to believe. Social and romantic trends remain bright, so why don’t you take advantage of all invitations?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.