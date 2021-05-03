Horoscope Today, May 3: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re still in a stronger position than many people, even if it doesn’t feel like it, and should therefore survive any mini-crises this week, including the occasional financial wobble. Your best qualities are your determination and refusal to give in to obstacles.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Other people often seem reluctant to tell you the whole story. Mind you, if you don’t know what’s going on you’ll be less vulnerable to bouts of gossip and back-stabbing over the coming week. In fact, you should be in a fairly secure position, able to talk your way out of almost any corner, however tight!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

By all accounts you are about to become even more secretive than ever. Just why this should be so is not exactly clear, but it could be that other people are not yet able to understand your version of the facts. Perhaps you should try to explain yourself better!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may resolve to be still more sociable, and relish that growing confidence which enables you to provide entertainment and pleasure for other people. Keep an eye on the main chance, but realise that if you go your own way, you might lose valuable support. But, then, you’ll also free yourself from people who have been holding you back!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

All eyes must be on worldly ambitions, including professional aspirations, but also community responsibilities. You’ll gain great satisfaction out of seeing other people do well from your efforts. You might even be able to talk your way to the top with an emphasis on style and appearance, leaving the real substance and content until later.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your stars are beginning to look quite extraordinarily adventurous, and you may be about to break out of an emotional straight-jacket and try something new. Listen well to partners’ advice, for even if they sound muddled at first, there’s some good common sense in amongst the vague promises.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There are signs that partners could be becoming increasingly irascible, but never fear. Such bouts of irritation will have their turn, but will pass, and whoever gives you a hard time over the coming few days could end up feeling rather shamefaced.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can afford to relax a little. However, as long as planetary tensions are maintained, you could come under intense emotional pressure to reform your domestic arrangements. Someone you’ve known for rather a long time could come up with a stunning proposal at any moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The most lively planetary patterns occur in regions of your horoscope slightly detached from your own priorities. You may therefore begin to imagine that the grass is greener on the other side, but by the same token you are also avoiding troubles that are afflicting other people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Creative influences are astounding, which is obviously excellent for all who move in artistic fields. The pay-off for everyone born under your sign should be steadily rising romantic passions, so almost anything could happen in the emotional department!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your family situation is now looking increasingly changeable. Other people should be allowed the maximum freedom to manoeuvre, while you in your turn must have the courage of your convictions. You never know – you might reach an agreement that suits everyone.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Keep talking. And at all costs make sure that other people understand exactly what you are saying. Actually, this will be more difficult than you think, so you’ll have to spell out every last tiny detail and punctuation mark! It will be well worth the effort.