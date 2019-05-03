Horoscope Today, May 3, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you’re a perfectionist, like so many members of your sign, you may be found current pressures rather hard-going. However, if you are ready to take life as it comes, there’ll be much to stimulate and entertain you, perhaps opening a window on a completely new world.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It may seem that you have now had your last chance to take an important decision on money, perhaps involving partners and close friends. However, the present lull is but a temporary phase. While you’re in it, it could feel as if it’s lasting forever.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Delays are inevitable, but there’s nothing to worry about. At such times, when life slows down, you must take the opportunity to reflect on the state of your life so far, and consider just where your current activities are taking you. Do you really want to be the centre of attention? If not, alter your course now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Discreet discussions are likely quite soon and if these involve your work, the outcome will include welcome long-term benefits. An increasingly lively social life will provide the absolutely perfect counter-balance to your steadily accumulating responsibilities.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The general impact of current planetary influences is to deepen your mental processes. The result will be a mood of increasing seriousness combined with delays and, quite possibly, broken arrangements in your social life. But, then, you’re getting used to that!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Significant discussions are becoming more intense and serious, now there’s a hint that there is more to be settled before an agreement is reached. Concentrate on getting your home affairs straight and establishing order in family arrangements – and, if you have any doubts, let partners set the pace.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This could be a critical time for all money matters. You’d be well advised to get hold of more information, although you must wait a little longer before deals are finalised to everyone’s satisfaction. Romantic partners continue to make extra demands – and I suspect you’re ready to deliver whatever they ask.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You should know by now that it’s much better to let other people understand what you’re really feeling, otherwise you can’t complain if you are misunderstood. Partners genuinely want to help, so put your suspicions to one side and welcome whatever assistance is offered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Certain proposals must be left on ice for a little while, at least until you have had time to digest what partners have said and done. You must continue to discuss your plans and proposals in as much detail as is required. Never feel you have to make a final decision until you are ready.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although you are often in an outgoing and sociable mood, you have a tendency to go behind people’s backs, even if well-intentioned. Don’t be surprised if friends are bemused by your behaviour. After all, you have been putting out confusing signals!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s an excellent time to broaden your horizons and diversify your affairs. Not only is your career involved in this reassessment, but so is a whole range of leisure and social activities. But, first, you must finalise financial plans as soon as you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Why not live up to your reputation and be more tolerant in your dealings with loved ones? The demands you make on them have more to do with your own high expectations than the reality of the current situation. In other words, you’ll do yourself a power of good by being more realistic.