Horoscope Today, May 29, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Taurus, Scorpio and others, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

I mentioned commercial space travel yesterday. Some companies are planning just a six-minute ride in the weightlessness zone just above the Earth, where we will all float around in a space ship. I think I’ll hold out until I can go up for a week at least, and spend some time on a proper space station. Maybe I will live long enough to go to the Moon!

There’s only one conclusion to be drawn from Mercury’s curious series of celestial connections: you’re on peak form creatively. But where’s your wicked sense of humour? This is still a prosperous period, by the way, in spite of appearances to the contrary.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your midweek stars favour lively developments at home. If you’re stuck in a rut, or otherwise bored by routine, try a little lateral thinking. With the right attitude, you’ll be able to cut through the mass of emotional dross that’s holding you back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Loved ones could have problems they simply cannot discuss, so you may have to understand that someone must be left in peace. It would be worth your while seeking the company of people who support your ideas. You see, someone, somewhere, has the advice you need, but you won’t know who unless you search them out.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should not be at all surprised if loved ones are acting out of character. The fact is that many people just don’t know what they want and it’s quite natural that they should lead you a merry old dance. Mind you, I am quite sure that you can give as good as you get.

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

It looks as though one particular arrangement may have to be terminated before very much longer. As yet, you may not be sure what is going on. Indeed, it may be next week before you have all the answers. All you need to know now is that partners are likely to agree to one thing, one day, another, the next.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re a fan of justice and you love to do the right thing. What is said or done now may seem terribly unfair. However, please try to understand that, while the planets are inclining you to be rather self-pitying, they are also challenging you to rise above such petty feelings.

A long-standing relationship is set to receive an important boost. It seems increasingly likely that someone with prestige and status in the community will be entering your life before long. You may even receive an offer which will transform your personal affairs.

Major alterations at work are liable to result from differences of opinion. In a sense, it’s not the actual situation that matters, but disagreements about what should be done next. Take your time. After all, nobody has any right to pressurise you until you’re ready.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

I know it’s an old cliché, but there is a difference between the law and justice. You may be a little too hung up on the former, whereas what is really needed is the flexibility and compassion of the latter. Perhaps that’s why you’re not yet ready to make up your mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Current planetary activity denotes a period of intellectual curiosity. It’s therefore almost inevitable that you will question a number of established assumptions. You must allow partners to have their say, otherwise, they’ll harbour a grudge until next month.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your wonderfully mischievous sense of humour should be well to the fore over the coming few days. It’s often the most serious people, such as you, who are best able to see the funny side of things. And after all, that has happened recently, you just have to laugh.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will derive long-term benefits from a proposed upheaval, but it seems that there will be little actual change just yet. You are advised to lay the ground carefully before rushing ahead. And, in love, you’ll keep partners fully informed of all your