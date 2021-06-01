Horoscope Today, June 1: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

As always, honesty is the best policy, even though Mars’ energetic movements may encourage you to cut corners. Plus, it may not be easy to put everything important into words. Prepare now for impending domestic improvements, and win partners to your point of view.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The Sun, Mercury and Venus are powerful allies and I honestly doubt if there is anyone who can get the better of you. Coast along on the crest of an optimistic wave and do not be drawn into emotional complications. Remember, you’re on public view at the moment.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must realise that fear of failure is frequently the result of disapproval from parents or teachers when you were young. Such attitudes have entered your unconscious and now emerge as self-doubt. Do not let these vague, half-defined fears hold you back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A group of planets pressuring the social areas of your horoscope suggest that one way or another you are about to be surprised and delighted by an unexpected encounter, possibly by a welcome twist of fate. Keep an eye on cash commitments or you’ll end up paying more than your fair share.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There is much that you can do to put other people in their place, especially at work. However, more important than what partners are up to, is how you handle the increasing and contradictory demands being put on your time by home commitments. Listen to older relations; they seem to have the best advice.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Lightning never strikes twice in the same place, or so they say. This old adage is about to be proved right when a threatened emotional confrontation affects a partner, leaving you in the clear. All we can say is, you must have done something right!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

In domestic matters you should now be devoting all your time and energy to what is new, experimental and different. Trust your instincts and don’t be slow to look to your own experience for inspiration. At home, children need nothing less than one hundred percent attention, so you’d better start rearranging your hours!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

The burning question now is how you can make the most of partners’ clearly favourable attitudes and good fortune without throwing your own proposals away. Just look and listen for a while and the way forward will become clear, even though it may be another four months before you are completely certain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

What transpires now must not induce you to permit those who are less gifted, talented or experienced than you to dominate your progress. Yet it is probably more important to give than receive, and there may be nothing to lose by taking second place for the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Now that a number of planets have changed direction, you may begin to feel as if you are fighting an uphill battle and may not be sure who to turn to. There might be something to be said for putting important plans on hold, but not until you have made your feelings clear.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Be positive and face awkward situations head-on. Only when grumbles and discontent at home have been dealt with, will you be free to make much-needed improvements. However trivial the events you’re experiencing, please remember that your life is currently turning a very major corner.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You are not under too much planetary pressure at the present time, although it does seem likely that, as emotional tensions build up over the next few days, you will be drawn into an argument of sorts. The important consideration, as always, is never to let your cash out of your sight.