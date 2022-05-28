Horoscope Today, May 28, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Passionate Ariens should aim for family gatherings and home entertainments. Those of you planning decorations or even dreaming of a move of home should be able to take your plans one very major step forward. You should also be able to benefit from a little extra cash.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s still no let-up from planetary pressures. However, if you talk about personal fears and feelings, you may find that the old adage, ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’, is more true now than ever before. Surprisingly, friends may even be glad that you’ve talked to them!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Chance encounters will lead to a more fulfilling lifestyle for you and your loved ones. Yet, I can’t pretend that everything will be easy, and some of those people you encounter may try your patience to the limit. I don’t think this will be a problem, though!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Shopping trips are bound to involve higher costs. Indeed, almost every area of life is certain to work out more expensive than you hoped, or feared. You must

talk about your problems, otherwise you’ll have to accept the sole blame for any mistakes and errors.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A brilliant relationship between the Sun and a series of other planets places hurdles in your path. Life is like an obstacle-course featuring traps for the unwary but big prizes for the winners. Long-distance journeys are strongly signified by the Moon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Some astrologers do carry on so about your inability to express your emotions, but they’re missing the point. Your strength at the moment lies in repairing the trail of destruction left by people who have no control over their feelings. Be kind, though – perhaps they couldn’t help it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is bound to be one of those times when you don’t see eye to eye with partners and loved ones, especially if money is involved. Spending plans could provide the catalyst for a lively exchange of views – or an argument! And that’s putting it mildly!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

What a dull old world it would be if everyone agreed all the time. A frank exchange of views is inevitable, but try not to fly off the handle or take everything too personally. You’re a little bit accident-prone, so please watch out over the priceless porcelain!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s not always been an easy year, as you know. You have waited too long for the rewards you deserve, but you may have realised that you won’t get anything you

haven’t worked for. One word of advice: take steps to get your physical well-being into tip-top form.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Lunar alignments anchor you to reality, but those of you pursuing romantic adventures may be swept off your feet. In spite of a general argumentative atmosphere, the chances of a very pleasurable windfall are much higher then average – though it may come in the form of welcome news.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your energy could be tailing off, which means you’re lined up for a rest. Remember that, as far as family members may be concerned, causes of discontent are still very much alive. If you put your mind to it, this is a time when one major financial or personal obstacle can be surmounted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are many ways for the typical Piscean to work off frustration. Window shopping and casual spending is one option. Indeed, it’s probably the best if you want to avoid continued personal turmoil. You don’t know yet what sort of secrets you’ll reveal once emotional issues are raised.