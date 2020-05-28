Horoscope Today, May 28, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 28, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may press ahead with all professional plans with total commitment and dedication. The more businesslike you are now, the more time you’ll have to put your feet up later on. It really is a case of making the best of the present b making sensible plans for the future.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Travel schemes are in danger of going wrong, but apply a little forethought no and you could save yourself a big disappointment. Venus’ encouraging position indicates the need for a splash of colour at home, and perhaps a party or family gathering is on the cards.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Businesslike types will thrive under today’s strident Sun-Moon angle. However, hope you appreciate a challenge, because there is almost no indication that life will be easy and straightforward! The trouble is that nobody is saying exactly what they mean, least of all you!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Whether you or someone else should take the lead is a moot point. Perhaps you each have your own area of expertise, and the correct solution could be sensible division of labour. Play it by ear, and wait until all the facts have fallen into place.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may know by now that all was not what it seemed. There is no reason why you should become disillusioned or cynical, but you ought to weigh up the option very carefully and attempt to come to a realistic solution. It’s difficult, know, but you need to take other people’s feelings into account as well .

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Children, or any younger person in your care, could be increasingly demanding You won’t get anywhere by trying to keep the lid on as there is a great deal o surplus energy, some of it emotional, to be released. Offer constructive support instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you experience a sense of deja vu, all well and good. The planets are indeed leading you back to a situation you thought had been dealt with, perhaps eighteen months ago. At least this time around, you won’t repeat the same mistakes, and that has to be a good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The best thing you can do now is engage in serious discussions. Practica arrangements need to be made, and they’re not going to happen by themselves Don’t be afraid to ask stupid questions – they’re not as silly as you think. And the answers might be pleasantly surprising.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If your own finances are in a mess it may be because you’re too idealistic b half. You would do very well to listen to other people who, guided by those sagacious planets, the Sun and Mercury, can offer you some extremely sound advice. Mind you, you don’t have to take it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon is on your side, so nobody and nothing must prevent you from clinching a deal while the tide is running so strongly in your favour. But keep space for future changes and adaptations. The golden rule is that partners must be kept fully informed and up to date.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Something is happening behind the scenes which may be frankly disturbing. If I told you to separate fact from fantasy it might not do much good at a time when your imagination is so strong. Perhaps you should make a point of relying on the facts, just for a change.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your stars again speak about a social commitment, perhaps some organisational duty. You may feel hard-pressed, but nobody will mind if you feel you have t reduce the burden which falls on your shoulders. You never know – some helpful souls might offer their assistance.

