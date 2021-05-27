Horoscope Today, May 27: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If we look at your key celestial indications today, then adventure and independence are pretty strong. That all adds up to a moment when you can lift your sights to higher things, to elevate your ambitions and pursue your grand vision of the way life could be. All you have to do is refuse to give in to rash impulses.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Would it motivate you if cash bonuses were on the cards? Or would it matter to you if your costs were increasing? These are the sort of questions you’re facing over the next couple of days. Just remember though – in relationships, you have to keep talking; why not tell someone how you really feel about them?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a conservative feel in the air today, as if you are tied to the feelings and emotions of the past. The people you’ll hang out with could be older or more experienced but, also, if you’ve got the freedom bug, probably those you blame for holding you back. After all, there have been occasions on which you have yourself turned down intriguing offers.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Venus, the most gracious of planets, and Saturn, the most stern of the celestial bodies, are in a state of some disagreement. There are two choices: either you will discipline yourself, or someone else will do it for you. I’d say it would be best if you take the first steps when you are good and ready!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have reason to become confident, buoyant and often bubbly. But, and this is a big ‘but’, circumstances imposed on you by other people may force you to stay your hand, contain your feelings and take a mature and responsible course when your instincts are urging you to break out and have a wild time. You’ve got a delicate balancing act to follow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Most of you have already put old problems and battles behind you, but the planets still have to draw a final curtain over the past. That is what they are now doing – today and tomorrow. After this your sign will be strangely free from planetary pressures, and you will be released from certain bonds.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A new cycle begins over the next forty-eight hours, so many of you may feel a sudden increase in energy. It may feel as if you’re on a jet accelerating to take-off – or a space-shuttle leaving earth’s orbit. But don’t fall into the trap of imagining that it’s other people who are holding you back when all they’ve done is try to give good advice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Time to take a look at your cash situation. The Moon advises you to make family finances your top priority, and other planets confirm that joint finances are the most important. You might be dependent on partners to make the first move, but then they will benefit enormously from your ideas – so speak up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re top of the pile today. Your sign has the strongest planets and that’s a fair enough indication that you’ll have the advantage in most situations. It’s not that you’re any better than other people, just that, somehow, the celestial spotlight is on you. That’s why you carry such a responsibility!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Listen to your dreams. It seems as if a passing fantasy or day-dream could contain the seeds of a very positive path forward. It’s probably not a good day for rushing into new initiatives, though, partly because you could see a pronounced shift in circumstances over the next two weeks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A significantly-situated Moon pushes domestic matters up your agenda. This is your chance to take control and insist that whatever happens is for everyone’s benefit, remembering that you also need to share any good-fortune with family members. In addition, there may be a strange tie-up between personal and professional commitments.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Try to see the larger picture. That’s probably rather obvious advice to give you, for if anyone is congenitally aware of the bigger issues and universal principles, it’s you. The fact is, though, that today’s stars encourage this part of your character to come out, so I think that partners will benefit from your insights and wisdom.