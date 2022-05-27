Horoscope Today, May 27, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon's entry into a lively region of your chart should come as a welcome relief. You could feel more in control of home and family affairs than may have

been the case in the recent past, although financial matters remain dodgy. But I am sure you can live with a little uncertainty.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This is very much a time to behave like a true Taurean – resolute, responsible and keen to retain all that is best from the past. However, please be very aware

that at particular moments you will be obliged to compromise. Don't worry – it shouldn't hurt!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There does seem to be a real chance that the emotional strain of the current times will have an adverse effect on your health. Bearing in mind that astrology

deals with prevention rather than cure, don't let this week's stress get to you. Why not take some time off to pamper yourself!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your lunar alignments remind you of the importance of professional activities and ambitions. In some strange manner, work may be a way for you to provide yourself with emotional security, or a real feeling that you have a genuine role in the world.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A number of long-term commitments may have come under increased scrutiny, but that's no reason to walk out on a responsibility. It may be more useful to you

to stick around for a while and see what can be worked out. Stay with it and you'll eventually come up trumps.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury is still exerting a powerful pull over your sign, and will do so for another eight weeks. This is an indication of celestial protection which should see you recover from current battles and pass unscathed through the next two months' worth of ups and downs.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although the celestial challenge from Mars to the Sun is placing you under personal pressure, others are barking up the wrong tree if they imagine they can

out-manoeuvre you. Conciliation is the key – and that's no trouble for someone like you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A family or domestic matter may be settling down, but professional Scorpios are not out of the woods just yet. Remember one piece of vital advice: a good general never starts a battle that can't be won. Pick your ground, choose your time and don’t make a move until you're ready.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Personally and emotionally, things are likely to remain uncertain, partly because others are vacillating and unwilling to make a decent commitment. Even those who do make arrangements are liable to break them! You'll have to make allowances for unreliable friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you use finances as a bait, you could be taking a big risk. Either other people may accept you at face value, or you may let yourself in for commitments you can't keep. As far as I can see, you will put home and family first – and build your life on firm foundations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Venus, lady of love, is approaching a single degree of your solar chart which denotes your relationships. You should therefore feel only optimism for the future, no matter what current events suggest. You're probably more popular than you imagine!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Self-knowledge is a Piscean speciality, and you have a rare understanding of what must be done. Deep down you know that the time has come to sever one particular tie or association and concentrate on another which seems to have more meaning. You're operating on your instincts at the moment, so some caution is required.