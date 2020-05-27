Horoscope Today, May 27, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 27, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and other signs Horoscope Today, May 27, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries: Someone at home needs a good talking to, and if you don’t do it, nobody else will. This is, by the way, a good day to check up on all travel arrangements, mainly because your intentions may have moved on. There might also be something you have overlooked, perhaps something quite important.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: You may have good reason to question other people’s priorities, especially if you feel their ethical stance leaves something to be desired. You may also get in touch with family members who are far away, or engineer a reunion between friends who may have fallen out.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: This is an extremely useful moment to sort out all financial plans, although I hope you don’t slip back into the confusion of the past. You have about three days in which you may take very valuable steps to boost your material security, after which you’ll have a fresh chance in another month.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: On the psychological level everything hinges around how much you value yourself, and where you see your true worth. Sort this out and you’ll get rid of several bad habits which have been distorting your ability to deal with money reasonably and rationally.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: The overall emphasis remains highly pleasurable, but that’s probably because you can enjoy activities and experiences which leave lesser people feeling worn out and weary. Unlike many people, you have a higher regard for the virtues of hard work. Keep yourself busy.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Virgo: If you settle outstanding issues at home once and for all, you should then find that more pleasurable possibilities are opened up. A cultural outing seems appropriate, but any activity which broadens your horizons and adds to the sum total of human happiness will be worthwhile.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: It’s important that you open a dialogue. If you have an interview to attend or must put over your point of view in any other way, the planets are on your side. Just don’t let differences over money cloud the real issues. And do listen to friends who know you better than you know yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Scorpio: For once in your life it is very hopeful that your professional achievements and worldly ambitions will be properly rewarded. This is no more than you deserve, and many of you have waited an extremely long time. If there is a further delay, don’t despair, but keep your hopes up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius: You still have the power to control and influence everything that happens at home, so don’t squander this valuable opportunity. Other people are very much of one mind, and so you’ll need to have your wits about you, finding a way forward which fulfils everybody’s wishes.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn: You may be in a haze today, but no matter. By this evening you should once again have your finger on the pulse, and nobody will be able to pull the wool over your eyes again, at least not for another week! Make a point of talking to people whose opinions are usually ignored.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Aquarius: This could be a sociable day, one when you may easily make the most of friendly advances. There are further indications that you’ll need to spend some time alone. Some of you will even shut yourselves away, tending your sensitive emotions and oh-so-vulnerable feelings!

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: There is something to be admired about the way you instinctively seem to know what other people are feeling. Colleagues will be in need of your sympathy today, even if first appearances tell you otherwise. You may stop, listen, and offer your wisest advice.

