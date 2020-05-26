Horoscope Today, May 26, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 26, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 26, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s stars certainly pack a punch in a small way, and everything depends on what you say – and how you say it. All joint financial arrangements need to be treated with exceptional diplomacy, especially if you want to pick up the best bargains.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are not alone in experiencing powerful financial patterns, but your situation is much easier than some other people’s. As far as you are concerned it is all just a matter of completing the job in hand – and of making the right decisions. Mind you, that’s easier said than done!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Allow other people more leeway and give them plenty of space to make their own choices. In point of fact, you may be obliged to come second-best, which could be useful because it will expose you to less risk. You may come first when the time is right, and after you have made the necessary preparations.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Astrologers say that you have an excellent memory, and now is your chance to prove it. Someone will make a mistake based on their misunderstanding of the past, and you should be on hand to correct all errors and offer your usual impeccable advice. Old friends provide the best support – as you probably know!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You must choose between facing up to an extremely awkward domestic or family situation and putting all such considerations behind you in the continuing quest for endless pleasure. There must be a middle way, but it may be another few months before you work out what it is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can be remarkably secretive when the mood takes you. One thing other people must not know is what you are really doing! But neither should you let them become unduly suspicious. As usual, everything you achieve will be directed towards the common good.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

When other people misunderstand you, they normally do so in a big way. Right now, their mistake may be to imagine that you are much more confident socially than you really are. Disabuse them of this notion now, and admit to yourself that you really could do with some help!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you are going for any sort of professional advancement or promotion, success beyond your wildest dreams is within your grasp, but only if you’re patient. You must prepare your ground with care and trust that, whatever the outcome, the future is on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There are people who have not been pulling their weight, and this is why you are now doing more than your fair share. It may be time to don your preacher’s garb and offer such types fair advice on fulfilling their responsibilities. Don’t be too pompous, though.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A number of financial cycles are now reaching a turning point, so this will not be an easy time. My advice now is to cash in your winnings so far, and only gamble with funds that you can afford to lose. And don’t gamble with someone’s feelings either, or you’ll risk a major regret.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Some people may be all smiles one minute, in floods of tears the next, behaviour which will probably extend over the whole of the next week. In some cases, there will be little you can do beyond offering gentle reassurance. Besides, it’s good for people to get things off their chest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Work is costing you more and more in terms of time and energy. This is as it should be, for the stars indicate that you may stretch yourself to the limit. The best support in this, as in all matters, comes from close friends. Spiritual feelings will be a valuable pointer to improvements in personal areas.

