Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Financial risks continue, but there is scope to sidestep difficult issues and put arduous tasks to one side. You may emphasise sheer fun, pleasure and relaxation! Creative and competitive Ariens will benefit, especially from new friends and associations.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

For all your energy and determination, you appear to be confused and misguided in several important respects. The point is that just as your good qualities are being emphasised at the moment, so are your bad ones. And that, I think, is why you should avoid extremes – and extremists.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Whatever disturbs or distresses your peace of mind must be dealt with, if only because stressful planetary aspects are due to carry on until next week. The last thing you want to do is prolong the agony. In fact, what seems gloomy now is in fact moving towards a positive outcome.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun is exerting a deep influence over the financial sectors of your life. This is neither a good thing nor is it bad. It does, however, reinforce the suspicion that you really must get money matters sorted out. You see, if you don’t do it, someone else will!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Colleagues and co-workers are bound to want more than you are prepared to give, but this will probably be the least of your problems. If you are able, turn your serious attention to financial and spending plans. That way you’ll be prepared for developments due in one month’s time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The positive aspect of current obstacles, hurdles and challenges is that you may become more experienced, self-confident and astute. Those stars which may be awkward for others, are actually quite favourable for you, and your good fortune sometimes comes in mysterious ways.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your last word over family or domestic affairs has not been uttered. However, although underlying contradictions or complications may remain, the pressure to do something about them will be eased considerably. Particular problems can be put off until another day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Lunar influences are distinctly challenging but, looking on the bright side, such periods tend to stimulate you into new achievements. Or, to put it another way, the best lessons are sometimes the most difficult. It looks as if your planets require you to be a rapid learner!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

I suspect that you may be slightly confused – and with good reason. One planetary force is drawing you towards everything that is routine, ordinary and mundane, while another is urging you to be profound and spiritual. You need a reminder, though, that this is still a lively moment, with much to gain.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Creative aspirations and social passions seem to be at the centre of this week’s stresses and strains. You may have strong feelings about certain people, and might do better not to get too closely involved; I have a feeling that they could have expectations which can’t be fulfilled.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

What magnificent times these are! Any adverse or challenging planetary influences signify that you are now presented with a remarkable opportunity to break the patterns and habits of a lifetime. If you’re stuck in a negative frame of mind, you absolutely have to start looking on the bright side.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Creative activities are signified by the peculiar line-up of planets in four sectors of your chart. Bring your own unique talents to every area of your existence, both personal and professional. Employers who fail to recognise your special abilities will be wasting their money – but then, that’s their problem!