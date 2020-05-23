Horoscope Today, May 23, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 23, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There seems to be little ground between saintly charitable work and unpleasant back-biting, although obviously you have a choice as to which direction you steer yourself in. Whichever you choose, your attention is likely to shift to issues affecting your long-term emotional security.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon now indicates that your mood will change for the better. You will become more confident, if a little emotional. You should have sufficient faith in yourself to show your true feelings instead of keeping them concealed. It’s all a matter of not worrying what other people think!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

As the hours pass you may begin to feel that you need more privacy. You may be entrusted with a secret and could even consider cancelling a social outing. What now seems certain is that you are set on a new course in all relationships, both casual and intimate.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you’re travelling today, you should be prepared for adventure, and also to end up somewhere quite different from where you intended! In all discussions, it seems to be personal opinion rather than truth which will hold the day. But then, that’s just what you’re used to!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may feel free to be a little more selfish today than of late. You have given enough to other people, and now it is time to look after yourself once again. Watch out for spiralling financial costs, and take the necessary action. Don’t let anyone take you for a ride.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Today’s colourful planetary picture awakens a crusading spirit which has already been glimpsed and could be even stronger next week. You may be as enthusiastic as you like, but never expect others to agree with you. Perhaps you should try to respect friends’ opinions a little more.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you’re working today, or otherwise preoccupied with routine chores, especially charitable acts, you may not know where to stop. The last thing you should do is to leave yourself worn out and flat on your back! Pace yourself properly, and relax when you need to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

All the most important planetary aspects are aligned in social areas of your chart. The net result should be that you’ll be meeting new faces, letting your hair down and enjoying yourself as never before. Oh, and don’t let routine commitments hold you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There seems to be a conflict of interest between your or a partner’s professional duties on the one hand, and family commitments on the other. Right now, private life may have to take precedence over professional. People to whom you have made promises need to come first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Everything in your solar chart shouts about a new restlessness. This is partly to do with a desire to travel and encounter new ideas and people, but also with a feeling that life should be more enjoyable. After all, you have put in your share of hard work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Today’s planetary picture denotes the possibility of large transfers of cash. It’s unclear, however, whether this will be put to good use, or whether you’ll be tipping your savings into a financial black hole! Neither is it certain whether it will all happen in your dreams!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s time to break the habits of a lifetime. Forget that you’re supposed to be shy and sensitive. This is a day to do, say and feel whatever you want, regardless of social pressures or partners’ prejudices. For once, you can be the iron fist in the velvet glove! One word of wisdom, though – be kind to those people who genuinely need your help.

