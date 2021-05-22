Horoscope Today, May 22, 2021: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You have a great deal to say for yourself, and now is the time to say it. Even though the tone of the times is definitely impatient, you may begin to slow the pace in various practical projects, and even change your mind over long-term plans, and all without offending partners!

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Your stars really are looking quite marvellously profitable, and not a little extravagant. It scarcely matters whether you devote your day to saving or shopping, just as long as you gain a sense of satisfaction – and the feeling of a good day well spent.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Sun aligns with your chart in a sensitive formation which brings passion and, with it, peace – but only for a while. This is an ideal moment to make friends and fall in love, so hopefully the day-to-day world can be put on hold! But you will have to make the running, otherwise opportunities will slip by unnoticed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This could be quite a busy time, which means that even when relaxing you’ll remain active. Hopefully, once routine chores have been dealt with, you will have enough energy left over for a favourite interest: you know you have it in you to achieve great things.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your social stars have been strong lately, and today they achieve yet another of their periodic perfect alignments. A hint of fantasy or mystery will now add spice to romantic liaisons. But what you really need is variety – and a sense that new options are opening up.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

If your professional hopes are high, there is no better day than today for building contacts and getting in touch. In fact, you need to move forward on all fronts whether your ambitions are personal or professional. Circumstances may stand in your way, in which case concentrate on any community or voluntary activities.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Your romantic hopes will soon span the globe. This could mean that you love all humanity, or that the person dear to you is far away. It could also mean that there is a great distance between you and someone close to your heart, a distance which needs to be spanned now.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Simple cash issues, such as how much you’ve got in your purse, determine what you can and can’t get away with today. This is an extraordinarily positive moment for teaming up with partners in projects which combine business with pleasure. In short, the thing you want might be the thing you need!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You may be feeling a little more emotional than usual, but that’s good if it helps you bring out your caring and compassionate qualities, breaking down a few personal barriers in the process. Please don’t be too sensitive to criticism though – it might be good for you!

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You will be keeping yourself to yourself today, and even when you’re in company there’ll be much going on in your head and in your heart that other people can only guess at. You may even consider cancelling at least one engagement – but you don’t want to let someone down, either.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You may like to seek solace and support in the arms of your friends after what, by all accounts, has been a fairly important time in your life. Even in imperceptible ways, trivial events over the past fortnight have changed the future irrevocably. You’ll find out how in good time.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Among the many issues jostling for your attention are a few which could involve the law, or perhaps ethical questions. It is, therefore, important to do what you know to be right in your heart of hearts. Other people are bound to respect you more when they see that you’re doing your best.