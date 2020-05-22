Horoscope Today, May 22, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Pisces, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 22, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 22, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s Moon relates to the very heart of your chart, converting what were once only dreams into reality. Rather than waiting for fate to take a hand, this is an excellent moment to set yourself on a new and positive course with maximum determination.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your dominant planetary patterns today are rather lively, yet there’s a deep, meditative quality as well. You may wish to spend more time by yourself and could consider cancelling a social engagement. Yet you will also be reviving old plans or hearing from long-lost friends.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It is not possible to say whether social or professional arrangements are more important today. However, such distinctions are irrelevant, for what does matter is that you throw yourself into team activities which are destined to attract personal prestige and status.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is the last time you should hide in the corner or shelter under your stone. Take a deep breath and propel yourself into the centre of the stage, hogging the spotlight and hopefully taking a large share of the glory. I have to say that this is nothing less than you deserve.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Don’t be surprised if the odd legal problem should occur, however trivial. It’s all a question of knowing your rights and not being over-awed by authority. Also, begin to reconsider a dodgy financial question, and stay alert for news from overseas.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The moment has come to present others with the bill for your services. Don’t think purely in cash terms, though, for there may be emotional duties which people can perform. Do be careful not to muddy the waters for, if you create confusion now, it may get worse by next week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Today’s Moon sets up a series of emotional challenges, so you might surmise that it will not go smoothly. Neither should it. It is at moments like these, you see, that you learn those important lessons about other people’s true nature and decide who you really want to be with. A new dawn beckons!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If there is a virtue at the moment then it’s consistency. You shouldn’t falter at work, or in any task of a thoroughly routine nature. Take difficulties in your stride and use them to build up your confidence and experience. Plus, romantic stars continue to show signs of increasing passion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The scope for personal pleasure is greater than for some time, which should be good news. After taking circumstances into account, you should try to make all aspects of your life as personally fulfilling as possible. Whatever happens, keep your eye on the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life is looking a little complex. Don’t try to keep the lid on at home, but allow a release of emotional pressure. Otherwise the head of steam that builds up will explode sooner or later, removing your choice and pushing events in a direction that may not suit you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Financial commitments could soon prove costly, but not just yet. The helpful news is that there is nothing that will now be done that cannot be undone at a later stage. You are therefore on to a winner! But don’t be too complacent though, and keep your options open.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You do seem to have let personal generosity dictate your financial situation, so if you are now asked to cough up you can hardly complain. In any case, you get a good feeling inside from giving your money away. If there’s extra tension around then don’t blame others, but do something about it!

